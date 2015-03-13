Friends, Family Raising Money for Badly Burned Santa Barbara Boy

The 14-year-old suffered serious injuries to his upper body in February after reportedly playing with fire with friends

Family and friends of a 14-year-old Santa Barbara boy who was badly burned last month are asking for financial help to support his medical care and costs to help his mother stay by his side as he undergoes surgeries in a Los Angeles hospital.

Jacob Keefer was severely burned during "a horrific accident" last month while playing with friends, according to a fundraising page that has been established to help raise money for the family.

More than $34,000 had been raised by Friday, according to the site.

Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to a home on Feb. 28, where three juvenile boys, all 13 or 14, were in a backyard in the 700 block of California Street reportedly playing with fire. The mother of the boy who lived at the home heard something in the backyard, saw what was going on and called 9-1-1, fire inspector Ryan DiGuilio said.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office has said it's considering criminal charges against some of the juveniles involved, but nothing has been filed.

"(Keefer) was splashed with lighter fluid that immediately set flames to the upper half of his body," according to the fundraising site. "This includes his waist, chest, arms, hands, face and neck. He is clinging to life while being treated in the Los Angeles-USC burn unit."

Doctors have performed several surgeries to first save his badly burned hands and are working to save other areas of his body, according to an update.

According to family friend Stephen Heslin, Jacob's mother, Kristen, is a single mother who also has a 6-year-old daughter and had just graduated from cosmetology school two days before the incident. She's been spending nights in the hospital waiting room and is not able to work now that she is caring for her son full-time.

"There is no end in sight for her or Jacob," Heslin said, adding that she'll continue to be by her son's side as he endures more surgeries.

On Wednesday, Kristen said the boy had been in surgery, where doctors worked for more than three hours to remove blackened skin on the boy's face, chest and neck.

Kristen said that he soon awoke in "excruciating pain" and was wrapped tightly in bandages to prevent infection.

"My heart was super heavy," she wrote. "I just cried and prayed for hours to let the pain subside."

Another surgery was planned for Friday, with doctors performing additional skin grafts on the boy's neck and chest, she wrote.

"I am super thankful for friends, family and all the supporters," she said. "You have allowed me to stay by Jacob's side."

