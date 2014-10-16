Friends of Lompoc Library System Holding Fall Book Sale

The public is invited to the Friends of the Lompoc Library System Fall Book Sale, which will be held this Friday and Saturday in the Lompoc Library Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. A special “Preview Sale” for members only will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

The Friends' dues are for the calendar year, so this will be the last sale of the year.

The sale will include hardback and paperback books, CDs, videos, DVDs and audio books.

For more information or to help during the sale, call Dorothy at 805.735.3647

Also teachers and nonprofit organizations interested in after sale items should also contact Dorothy at the above number.

— Donna Dimock represents Friends of the Lompoc Library System.