Friends of Lompoc Library System to Hold Annual Membership Meeting

The Friends of the Lompoc Library System's 2014 membership meeting and election of officers for the 2014-15 year will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28 in the Grossman Gallery.
All members and the public at large are invited to attend; we welcome all our members to become more involved.
The current slate of officers has been nominated to stay on for another year. They are president Cathy Rudolph, vice president Norma Gillingham, secretary Sally Prentiss and treasurer Bob Vossler.
Other nominations will be accepted from the floor at the meeting.
— Donna Dimock represents Friends of the Lompoc Library System.