Friends of the Library Santa Ynez Valley to Host Afternoon With Authors Benefiting Library Programs

The Friends of the Library Santa Ynez Valley invites the public to listen and talk with a panel of four Santa Barbara County authors from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2016, in Stacy Hall at Saint Mark’s in-the-Valley Episcopal Church in Los Olivos.

Appetizers and wine will be served. Admission is $10 per person at the door and will benefit the library programs that the Friends fund.

“This illuminating event promises the audience insight into what, how, why, and where the authors write,” said Barbara Davidge, president of the Friends of the Library Santa Ynez Valley.

Lee Wardlaw has published 30 award-winning books for children and young adults, selling more than a million copies world-wide.

Wardlaw’s newest book is Won Ton: A Cat Tale Told in Haiku. She has also written Red, White and Boom! and 101 Ways to Bug Your Friends and Enemies.

She has over 30 years of experience presenting lively and interactive writing programs in grades K-8. Since 1988, she has also taught a variety of workshops and classes for educators, librarians, parents and aspiring writers.

Gary Robinson is an author, scriptwriter, filmmaker and digital photographic artist of Choctaw and Cherokee Indian descent whose work primarily focuses on the struggles, accomplishments, cultures and histories of Native American people.

In the past ten years he’s written and published 12 books, including two illustrated children’s books, two non-fiction histories on American Indian service in the U.S. military, seven short teen novels and one mystery novel.

His most recent creations are an elementary level historical novel about the Native American experience within the Spanish mission system and an illustrated children’s book titled We Are All Related. Both are scheduled for publication at the end of this year.

Lenore Hughes’s most recent fiction book, Cups of Fortune, endorsed by Archbishop Desmond Tutu, is about an Armenian-American girl growing up in 1950s Los Angeles.

She learns much from her immigrant grandmother who foretells the future by reading the grounds of Armenian coffee cups.

Hughes says, “For more than 35 years as an artist and author I have been creating iconoclastic icons that combine the secular and the sacred and, in so doing, create a new reality.”

She is presently working on a cookbook that will contain bite-size stories, her art, new recipes and photographs.

Brooks Firestone has written an interesting book, Evensong, about how choral singing has influenced him. During his life, Firestone has written articles, speeches, editorials and journals.

In recent years, he has written three books: a polo journal, and a collection of Santa Ynez Valley animal stories. He has also made a career of family, wine, politics, tires and now is retired

“This event will provide an afternoon of interesting discussion, accompanied by wine and appetizers. We hope it will bring together a diverse audience who are interested in books and will support our Library,” said Davidge.

— Casey Bemis is on the board of the Friends of the Library Santa Ynez Valley.