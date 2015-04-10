Friends of the Lompoc Library System Holding Spring Book Sale

The public is invited to the Friends of the Lompoc Library System Spring Book Sale.

The sale will be held Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18 in the Lompoc Library Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave. The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

A special “Preview Sale” for members only will be held Thursday, April 16 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Friends dues are for the calendar year. The 2015 dues were due in January. If you have not paid you can mail dues, drop them at the library or you may join on Thursday evening or anytime during the sale.

The sale will include hardback and paperback books, CDs, videos, DVDs and audio books.

For more information or if you have some time to help during the sale, call Dorothy Jacobs at 805.735.3647.

Also, teachers and nonprofit organizations interested in after sale items should also contact Jacobs at the above number.

— Donna Dimock represents the Friends of the Lompoc Library System.