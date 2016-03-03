Friends of the Santa Barbara Library Business Program

The Friends of the Santa Barbara Library invite local businesses to become friends of their community library with its new business sponsorship program.

The demand for library services, open access to books and computers, and educational opportunities that support lifelong learning, public meeting rooms and galleries for local artists is continuing to rise.

From toddlers to teens, new immigrants to entrepreneurs, people are flocking to libraries.

Business members enjoy all of the benefits of membership in Friends of the Santa Barbara Library, plus recognition as a supporting business on the Friends’s website, in member publications and announcements at special programs.

The Friends of the Library is the nonprofit branch of the library dedicated to the growth and development of the Santa Barbara Public Library ensuring free access to information and resources to all members of the community.

The Friends raise funds for materials, programs and services that would otherwise not be provided.

For more information, contact Katie Szopa, president of the Friends of the Library board, at [email protected].

