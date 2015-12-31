Friends of the Thousand Oaks Library Planning Cultural Bus Trip to Santa Barbara Museums

Advice

Friends of the Thousand Oaks Library will sponsor a cultural bus trip Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016, to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 5:30 p.m.

A boxed lunch from Panera will be included. Participants will have the choice of a vegetarian, chicken salad or roast beef sandwich, and lunch will also include chips, a cookie and bottled water.

The day will begin with a self-guided tour of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, followed by a docent-led tour of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

The bus will be boarded at the Newbury Park Branch at 8:15 a.m., and it will depart promptly at 8:30 a.m. in order to reach each destination on time for reservations.

The cost is $45.50 for members and $50.50 for non-members, which includes the costs of the bus, the driver's gratuity, two admissions, tours and lunch.

For more information or to make reservations, contact Daniel Ruth at 805.630.1537.

— Daniel Ruth represents Friends of the Thousand Oaks Library.