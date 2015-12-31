Monday, April 2 , 2018, 5:11 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Friends of the Thousand Oaks Library Planning Cultural Bus Trip to Santa Barbara Museums

By Daniel Ruth for Friends of the Thousand Oaks Library | December 31, 2015 | 12:15 p.m.

Friends of the Thousand Oaks Library will sponsor a cultural bus trip Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016, to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 5:30 p.m.  

A boxed lunch from Panera will be included. Participants will have the choice of a vegetarian, chicken salad or roast beef sandwich, and lunch will also include chips, a cookie and bottled water. 

The day will begin with a self-guided tour of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, followed by a docent-led tour of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

The bus will be boarded at the Newbury Park Branch at 8:15 a.m., and it will depart promptly at 8:30 a.m. in order to reach each destination on time for reservations.

The cost is $45.50 for members and $50.50 for non-members, which includes the costs of the bus, the driver's gratuity, two admissions, tours and lunch.

For more information or to make reservations, contact Daniel Ruth at 805.630.1537.

Daniel Ruth represents Friends of the Thousand Oaks Library.

 
