Local News

At Arroyo Burro Beach Memorial, Han Family Remembered for Attentiveness, Dedication, Generosity

Hundreds of friends and former patients of Dr. Henry Han and his family turn out for sunset farewell to three murder victims

Hundreds of people attended a Sunday evening memorial service at Arroyo Burro Beach for Dr. Weidong “Henry” Han; his wife, Huijie “Jennie” Yu; and their 5-year-old daughter, Emily. Many wrote personal notes in a book, lit incense and candles, and offered prayers for the three murder victims. Click to view larger
Hundreds of people attended a Sunday evening memorial service at Arroyo Burro Beach for Dr. Weidong "Henry" Han; his wife, Huijie "Jennie" Yu; and their 5-year-old daughter, Emily. Many wrote personal notes in a book, lit incense and candles, and offered prayers for the three murder victims. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | April 3, 2016 | 9:28 p.m.

Several hundred people gathered at Santa Barbara’s Arroyo Burro Beach on Sunday evening to share memories of and to say goodbye to a local doctor and his family who were found shot to death in their home last month.

The crowd included family friends, community members and many patients of Dr. Weidong “Henry” Han, who was killed along with his wife, Huijie “Jennie” Yu, and their 5-year-old daughter, Emily.

Han and his wife operated Santa Barbara Herb Clinic, a Chinese herbal medicine clinic at 3886 State St. that he founded in 1991.

A couple of dozen attendees spoke to the gathering as the sun sank on the horizon, and scores of memorial-goers wrote personal notes in a book, lit incense and candles, and offered prayers.

Friends, patients and coworkers remembered Han as a quiet physician and an attentive listener and confidant.

“His attitude was always the same: It’s important — no matter what it is,” one speaker said of Han’s manner.

“Dr. Han always gave wisdom as well as herbal remedies,” recalled another patient.

Friends and former patients of Dr. Henry Han spoke in glowing terms about the Chinese herbal medicine clinic owner and his family. Click to view larger
Friends and former patients of Dr. Henry Han spoke in glowing terms about the Chinese herbal medicine clinic owner and his family. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

The Hans’ bodies were discovered by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies early March 24 in the garage of their upscale home at 4640 Greenhill Way. The deputies had been dispatched to the two-story house on a welfare check after business colleagues reported Han uncharacteristically had missed an appointment.

A former business associate of Han has been arrested as a suspect in the case and charged with three counts of first-degree murder, among other charges.

Han, who was 57, grew up in China and came from a family of doctors. He practiced traditional Chinese medicine in the clinic, where he prepared individualized “herbal formulas” for patients and practiced acupuncture.

According to his clinic biography, he received medical degrees from the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine and had published books on Chinese medicine and its integration with Western medicine. He also was a California licensed acupuncturist.

Tributes, mementos and guest books were set up on tables for well-wishers. Click to view larger
Tributes, mementos and guest books were set up on tables for well-wishers. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

The Hans’ daughter, Emily, was a kindergartener at Foothill School in Goleta.

Attendees described Emily as a gregarious student and Yu as a dedicated and generous mother.

One former patient recalled her offering to lend her a long, orange dress for a wedding when the patient mentioned she didn’t know where to find one like that.

Many former patients recalled seemingly miraculous herbal treatments they received from Han, who prescribed remedies for patients who suffered from a wide range of health issues, including heart trouble and spinal problems.

“Let’s express our gratitude, our joy, that he was able to do what he was able to do — what he was put on this earth to do,” one speaker said.

Nancy Black, who organized the memorial and is serving as a media liaison for the clinic, described how, in addition to a routine physical check-up, Han addressed his patients’ emotional and mental well-being when seeing them.

A heart of flowers was assembled to honor the Hans. Click to view larger
A heart of flowers was assembled to honor the Hans. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

“He would ask me a series of regular questions,” she said. “He would check my tongue; he would check my blood pressure. If my blood pressure was high, he lowered it in a week — dramatically.

“And the other thing he would say is, ‘How are you feeling? Are you happy?’ And that was part of his check-in with my physical well-being. And he listened, and I never had a doctor who listened with his full, 100-percent attention.”

With the Hans’ relatives making their way over from China, an official memorial for them, Black said, was still to be organized.

As the operating status of Han’s clinic is being sorted out, Black said the business’ priority is ensuring that patients, many of whom have chronic health issues, continue receiving their herbal treatments.

A GoFundMe crowd-funding site has been established to benefit the clinic. Click here to make an online donation

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The crowd included family friends, community members and many patients of Dr. Weidong “Henry” Han at the Santa Barbara Herb Clinic. Click to view larger
The crowd included family friends, community members and many patients of Dr. Weidong "Henry" Han at the Santa Barbara Herb Clinic. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

