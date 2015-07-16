Friendship Center Inspires Successful Aging with Summer Session of Brain Fitness Program

Advice

Special things happen in the summer — campouts, barbecues, vacations. Friendship Center is excited to announce Brain Fitness for Successful Aging — Summer Session!

Led by Kristen (Kai) Hoye, MSW, Friendship Center's Family Services director, this series runs Wednesdays through Aug. 19. Each session goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Brain Fitness course, offered separately from Friendship Center's adult day services, is unique in that it is an education and empowerment group for caregivers, seniors and the community at large, offering social support, knowledge of the brain, preventive wellness measures, and tools in order to incorporate the knowledge into one’s life. Hoye has been specially trained to teach this course by its creator, world-renowned neurologist Dr. Kenneth Kosik.

Brain Fitness is open to and appropriate for those who are still driving and living independently, and are either not yet experiencing memory loss or are in early stages. It is for all who are interested in challenging their minds, sharpening their memories, and maintaining their mental edge. By keeping their brains “in shape,” participants are able to maintain as much mental clarity and memory function as possible as they age.

The summer session is structured differently than the usual course, with many “field trips” and other activities in various locations.

Schedule of Summer Activities

» Wednesday, July 22 — Excursion to Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and lunch

» Wednesday, July 29 — Mild/moderate scenic hike in Santa Barbara and picnic

» Wednesday, Aug. 5 — Speaker and activities at All Saints by-the-Sea and snack

» Wednesday, Aug. 12 — Museum of Natural History

» Wednesday, Aug. 19 — Field trip to Dr. Kenneth Kosik's Lab at UCSB, including talk with Dr. Kosik and tour of Kosik Lab*

*Please note that the tour and talk with Dr. Kosik on Aug. 19 is part of the summer series and members must sign up for the entire series to participate in this event.

"We are so proud of our Brain Fitness program,” Executive Director Heidi Holly said. “It incorporates physical activities that bolster cognitive abilities and gives individuals a renewed sense of energy and purpose."

The cost is $150 for the entire summer series. Call Hoye at 805.969.0859 for information and to register. The class size is limited to 12.

The next Brain Fitness for Successful Aging series will run from Sept. 2 to Oct. 14 (no class Sept. 30) from 10 a.m. to noon at All Saints-by-the-Sea, across the street from Friendship Center Montecito.

Save the date! The annual Wine Down benefit wine-tasting event, coming up Friday, Sept. 18, raises much-needed funds for Friendship Center’s suite of Healthy Aging Programs, including Brain Fitness. Mark your calendar and watch for more information and ticket sales on our website coming in August. Cheers!

— Justine Sutton is the grants and development coordinator for Friendship Center.