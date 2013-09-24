‘Tiptoe Through the Tulips’ with Friendship Center’s Caregiver Workshop

Just in time for Adult Day Services Week, proclaimed in 1983 by then-President Ronald Reagan, the Friendship Center presents the third and final workshop of its 2013 Caregiver Educational Series from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday titled “Why Walk On Eggshells When You Can Tiptoe Through the Tulips?”

This free workshop, facilitated by Friendship Center Family Services Director Kai Hoye, offers lots of useful tips on how to make it through those difficult conversations about finances with aging family members.

It can seem too difficult to talk about such things — you may feel like you have to walk on eggshells. But failing to plan for future financial responsibilities in regard to elderly loved ones often makes a bad situation worse. And after getting some helpful tips from industry professionals, you will be able to handle such conversations like a tiptoe through the tulips!

Featured speakers include:

» Sharon Kennedy, LLP, of Sharon Kennedy Estate Management, "Safeguarding Your Family's Finances"

» Jeanne West, RN, MHA, of Area Agency on Aging, "Lessons About Financial Elder Abuse"

» Scott Ackerman of Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care, "Practical Tips On End-of-Life Issues"

As with all of our community education events, this is free of charge, and no reservations are necessary. The workshop will be held in the Parish Hall at All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane in Montecito (across the street from Friendship Center). We thank United Way of Santa Barbara County for partially sponsoring this series.

Join Us for Coffee and Doughnuts in Goleta

To round out Adult Day Services Week, please join us for coffee and doughnuts from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at our Goleta Center, 820 N. Fairview Ave. Karen Borczon of the Veterans Administration will be on hand to meet, greet and answer questions on available veterans' services. There will be a brief program at 9 a.m. Feel free to drop in!

There is space available at both the Montecito and Goleta centers. Questions? Call us at 805.969.0859. We also invite you to visit us online by clicking here and “like” us on Facebook: Friendship Adult Day Services.

— Justine Sutton is the Friendship Center’s grants and development coordinator.