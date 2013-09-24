Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 9:12 am | Fog 57º

 
 
 
 

‘Tiptoe Through the Tulips’ with Friendship Center’s Caregiver Workshop

By Justine Sutton for Friendship Center | September 24, 2013 | 4:27 p.m.

Just in time for Adult Day Services Week, proclaimed in 1983 by then-President Ronald Reagan, the Friendship Center presents the third and final workshop of its 2013 Caregiver Educational Series from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday titled “Why Walk On Eggshells When You Can Tiptoe Through the Tulips?”

This free workshop, facilitated by Friendship Center Family Services Director Kai Hoye, offers lots of useful tips on how to make it through those difficult conversations about finances with aging family members.

It can seem too difficult to talk about such things — you may feel like you have to walk on eggshells. But failing to plan for future financial responsibilities in regard to elderly loved ones often makes a bad situation worse. And after getting some helpful tips from industry professionals, you will be able to handle such conversations like a tiptoe through the tulips!

Featured speakers include:

» Sharon Kennedy, LLP, of Sharon Kennedy Estate Management, "Safeguarding Your Family's Finances"

» Jeanne West, RN, MHA, of Area Agency on Aging, "Lessons About Financial Elder Abuse"

» Scott Ackerman of Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care, "Practical Tips On End-of-Life Issues"

As with all of our community education events, this is free of charge, and no reservations are necessary. The workshop will be held in the Parish Hall at All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane in Montecito (across the street from Friendship Center). We thank United Way of Santa Barbara County for partially sponsoring this series.

Join Us for Coffee and Doughnuts in Goleta

To round out Adult Day Services Week, please join us for coffee and doughnuts from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at our Goleta Center, 820 N. Fairview Ave. Karen Borczon of the Veterans Administration will be on hand to meet, greet and answer questions on available veterans' services. There will be a brief program at 9 a.m. Feel free to drop in!

There is space available at both the Montecito and Goleta centers. Questions? Call us at 805.969.0859. We also invite you to visit us online by clicking here and “like” us on Facebook: Friendship Adult Day Services.

— Justine Sutton is the Friendship Center’s grants and development coordinator.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 