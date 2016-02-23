Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 5:18 am | A Few Clouds 54º

 
 
 
 

Friendship Center Celebrates 40 Years of Assisting the Elderly With 17th Annual Festival of Hearts

Hollywood-themed fundraiser was benefit for H.E.A.R.T. program

Event co-chair Pamela Vander Heide and Karolyn Hanna with Friendship Center Executive Director Heidi Holly and Board President Kathy Marden. Click to view larger
Event co-chair Pamela Vander Heide and Karolyn Hanna with Friendship Center Executive Director Heidi Holly and Board President Kathy Marden. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | February 23, 2016 | 12:30 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk Gallery.]

Shopping for Valentine’s Day gifts was made just a little easier at the 17th Annual Festival of Hearts! luncheon, which benefited Friendship Center.

The Hollywood-themed fundraiser was held in The Fess Parker Reagan Room, where many of the 150-plus attendees donned long sparkling gowns, fanciful hats and fur stoles to get into the glamor of a bygone era in old Hollywood.

Proceeds benefited the Friendship Center’s H.E.A.R.T. (Help Elders At Risk Today) program, which subsidizes the cost of adult day services for low-income aging and dependent adults and their families.

The Friendship Center is located on the All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church property on Eucalyptus Road in Montecito and has an additional facility on Fairview Avenue in Goleta.

Executive Director Heidi Holly told Noozhawk, “We are celebrating our 40th anniversary this year. This event is a team effort with the board, staff, volunteers and many heart artists and auction donors contributing to its success. We hope to raise $65,000 to $75,000.”

Guests enjoyed local Fess Parker wines, the music of the A la Carte duo of Henry Garrett & Jan Ingram, a salmon and risotto lunch, Heart-Art and live auction.

Gail Rappaport skillfully served as emcee and live auctioneer extraordinaire. The attorney and mediator has volunteered as auctioneer for 14 years.

Family caregiver Glen Adams also spoke at the program. “I am deeply impressed by the quality of the staff and the commitment they make to clients,” he said.

Sharon Morrow, aka the “heart wrangler,” and her heart posse were credited with garnering the creatively-designed hearts donated to the silent auction.

Heading up the event committee was Karolyn Hanna and Pamela Vander Weide, assisted by board president Kathy Marden and event committee members. Credited for the colorful themed decorations, including the creative paparazzi window treatment in the Reagan Room, was Arlene Larsen.

Magical Heart-Art was donated and created by celebrities Jeff Bridges, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rona Barrett and Kathy Ireland as well as other local artists. Each guest was treated to a party favor of a hand-decorated papier-mâché hearts by local art students

Gold heart sponsors were Casa Dorinda, HUB International Insurance, MarBorg and Union Bank, and silver heart sponsors were Louise and David Borgatello, Cal-Western and Pacific Tree and Nancy and Thomas Crawford, Jr.

Susan and John Hanna, Heritage House, Penny Mathison and Don Nulty and Dana and Randy VanderMey were big heart sponsors, and Boone Graphics, Castle Wealth Planning, Coastal Home Care & Senior Planning Services, Media 27 and Santa Barbara Foundation were good heart sponsors.

Kind heart sponsors comprised an anonymous donor, Pat Forgey and Kathy Marden, Garcia Architects, Inc., Inge Gatz and Steven Gilbar, Karolyn Hanna, Heidi and Rick Holly, Francie and Ken Jewesson, Maravilla Senior Living Community, Dixie & Marty Moore, Venoco, Inc., Mary Walsh and Janet and Harvey Wolf.

For more information, call Justine Sutton at 805.969.0859, email [email protected] or visit visit www.friendshipcentersb.org.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 