Friendship Center Celebrates 40 Years of Assisting the Elderly With 17th Annual Festival of Hearts

Shopping for Valentine’s Day gifts was made just a little easier at the 17th Annual Festival of Hearts! luncheon, which benefited Friendship Center.

The Hollywood-themed fundraiser was held in The Fess Parker Reagan Room, where many of the 150-plus attendees donned long sparkling gowns, fanciful hats and fur stoles to get into the glamor of a bygone era in old Hollywood.

Proceeds benefited the Friendship Center’s H.E.A.R.T. (Help Elders At Risk Today) program, which subsidizes the cost of adult day services for low-income aging and dependent adults and their families.

The Friendship Center is located on the All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church property on Eucalyptus Road in Montecito and has an additional facility on Fairview Avenue in Goleta.

Executive Director Heidi Holly told Noozhawk, “We are celebrating our 40th anniversary this year. This event is a team effort with the board, staff, volunteers and many heart artists and auction donors contributing to its success. We hope to raise $65,000 to $75,000.”

Guests enjoyed local Fess Parker wines, the music of the A la Carte duo of Henry Garrett & Jan Ingram, a salmon and risotto lunch, Heart-Art and live auction.

Gail Rappaport skillfully served as emcee and live auctioneer extraordinaire. The attorney and mediator has volunteered as auctioneer for 14 years.

Family caregiver Glen Adams also spoke at the program. “I am deeply impressed by the quality of the staff and the commitment they make to clients,” he said.

Sharon Morrow, aka the “heart wrangler,” and her heart posse were credited with garnering the creatively-designed hearts donated to the silent auction.

Heading up the event committee was Karolyn Hanna and Pamela Vander Weide, assisted by board president Kathy Marden and event committee members. Credited for the colorful themed decorations, including the creative paparazzi window treatment in the Reagan Room, was Arlene Larsen.

Magical Heart-Art was donated and created by celebrities Jeff Bridges, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rona Barrett and Kathy Ireland as well as other local artists. Each guest was treated to a party favor of a hand-decorated papier-mâché hearts by local art students

Gold heart sponsors were Casa Dorinda, HUB International Insurance, MarBorg and Union Bank, and silver heart sponsors were Louise and David Borgatello, Cal-Western and Pacific Tree and Nancy and Thomas Crawford, Jr.

Susan and John Hanna, Heritage House, Penny Mathison and Don Nulty and Dana and Randy VanderMey were big heart sponsors, and Boone Graphics, Castle Wealth Planning, Coastal Home Care & Senior Planning Services, Media 27 and Santa Barbara Foundation were good heart sponsors.

Kind heart sponsors comprised an anonymous donor, Pat Forgey and Kathy Marden, Garcia Architects, Inc., Inge Gatz and Steven Gilbar, Karolyn Hanna, Heidi and Rick Holly, Francie and Ken Jewesson, Maravilla Senior Living Community, Dixie & Marty Moore, Venoco, Inc., Mary Walsh and Janet and Harvey Wolf.

For more information, call Justine Sutton at 805.969.0859, email [email protected] or visit visit www.friendshipcentersb.org.

