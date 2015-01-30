Experience Mardi Gras Magic at Friendship Center 16th Annual Festival of Hearts

Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler! Get ready for an afternoon of merriment, mirth and Mardi Gras magic at Friendship Center’s 16th annual Festival of Hearts.

This fun-loving luncheon with local wines, Heart-Art and live auction benefits the nonprofit Friendship Center, providing adult day services to aging and dependent elders as well as support to their family caregivers since 1976.

From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7, enjoy an elegant lunch with a Cajun twist and Fess Parker wines (naturally) at The Fess Parker, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Festive Mardi Gras attire welcome!

The silent auction will feature unique Heart-Art created and generously donated by Jeff Bridges, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rod Lathim, Judy Nilsen, Karen Stancer, Steven Gilbar, Janice Gilbar Treadwell, Stacie Bouffard, James Dow, Penelope Gottlieb and other local artists and celebrities.

Heart-Art makes perfect Valentine’s Day gifts for your sweetheart! For a sneak peek at the hearts, stop by Renaissance Fine Consignment in La Arcada downtown — they are displayed in the window now through the day before the event.

As a party favor, each guest is invited to choose a hand-decorated papier-mâché heart created by local high school art students.

The live auction, conducted once again by emcee and auctioneer extraordinaire Gail Rappaport, will include magical travel and adventure packages for all tastes.

Favorites each year include: Magic of the Mark, a San Francisco weekend getaway with two nights at Nob Hill’s tony Mark Hopkins Hotel with a gift certificate for the Top of the Mark Skylounge; Staycation Shenanigans with a night at The Fess Parker, four tickets to “It’s Magic” at the Lobero Theatre on Feb. 15, including dinner after the show with cast and crew at Intermezzo, Santa Barbara Zoo adventure package for four, and dinner at The Palace Grill; Enchanted Valley Wine Tasting in Santa Ynez Valley with tastings at Sunstone, Zaca Mesa and Foxen with lunch, and limo provided by DeeTours; Dump & Dine Disappearing Act includes a MarBorg roll-off box for your spring cleaning or remodeling and gift certificates for Harry’s Plaza Café totaling $100; Palm Springs Escape includes three nights at a luxury condo with all the amenities and welcome basket.

New to our auction this year: Hocus Pocus at the Magic Castle includes a visit to the fabled institution donated by owners Milt and Arlene Larsen, along with one night’s hotel accommodations in Los Angeles; Santa Barbara Mysteries Revealed when noted local historian and author Erin Graffy, the Hidden History Detective offers an entertaining and informative historical talk at private Mission Canyon home with wine and hors d’oeuvres; a Razzle-Dazzle Day includes a half-day sailing tour on private vessel with barbecue included, Santa Barbara Zoo adventure package for four, 75-minute professional massage, and a gift basket with wine and tasty treats.

To top it all off is “Big Easy”-going, a four-day/three-night New Orleans trip with choice of accommodations, $100 gift card for dining and three-hour culinary class.

All proceeds from the event support Friendship Center’s H.E.A.R.T. (Help Elders At Risk Today) Program, subsidizing the cost of adult day services for low-income aging and dependent adults and their families.

Top sponsors include Casa Dorinda, HUB International Insurance Services Inc., MarBorg Industries, Union Bank, Louise and David Borgatello, Cal-Western and Pacific Tree, Nancy and Thomas Crawford Jr., Inge Gatz and Steven Gilbar, Susan and John Hanna, Penny Mathison and Don Nulty, Dana and Randall VanderMey, Boone Graphics, Coastal Home Care & Senior Planning Services, Karolyn Hanna, Media 27 and Montecito Bank & Trust.

Festival of Hearts tickets are $100 per person. Click here or call 805.969.0859 for tickets or more information on Friendship Center’s programs.

— Justine Sutton is the grants and development coordinator for Friendship Center.