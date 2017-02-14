Friendship Center Keeps ‘California Dreamin’’ at Annual Festival of Hearts

Guests dress in the spirit of the themed event, featuring classic 1960s tunes and unique heart art up for bid

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Friendship Center of Santa Barbara held its fun Festival of Hearts luncheon on Saturday in the Reagan Room of The Fess Parker.

Now in its 18th year, the imaginative committee created a “California Dreamin’” theme this year, and guests got in the spirit by wearing aloha shirts, vintage beachwear, tie-dyed and fringed hippie chick and hippie dude garb, and white knee-high boots. All of the fun and funds raised benefited the Friendship Center’s H.E.A.R.T. (Help Elders At Risk Today) program, subsidizing the cost of adult day services for low-income aging and dependent adults and their families.

The Friendship Center is located on the All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church property on Eucalyptus Road in Montecito and has an additional facility in Goleta.

Event Committee members included chair Pamela Vander Heide, Karolyn Hanna, Greta Liedke, Kathy Marden, Julie McGeever and Dana VanderMey, assisted by Executive Director Heidi Holly and development coordinator Justine Sutton, and many other staffers and volunteers.

“I worked on the committee for two years, and this year they asked me to chair the event,” Vander Heide told Noozhawk. “I am so supportive of the great work of the Friendship Center!”

Everyone got into the vibe during the social hour as they were entertained by classic '60s tunes performed by the Montecito Jazz Project — tunes that matched the California Dreamin’ theme. Fess Parker chardonnay and pinot noir were poured throughout the luncheon and were enjoyed by the nearly 200 guests.

Unique “heart art” creations by local artists and celebrities were up for bid at the silent auction, including heart art by 2017 Santa Barbara International Film Festival honoree Jeff Bridges, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and model and businesswoman Kathy Ireland.

After mingling in the foyer and on the rotunda patio, guests enjoyed a delicious salmon luncheon in the Reagan Room with its gorgeous, clear views of the mountains, ocean and post-storm cumulous clouds. The live auction was once again commandeered by emcee Gail Rappaport, including packages such as a Luau-to-You party package, a staycation at The Fess Parker, destination travel spots, as well as a spirited “paddle raise” for program support.

Pat Forgey, board vice president, spoke to the luncheon attendees.

“I want to express our appreciation to the donors, volunteers and staff at the Friendship Center who make day services for our elders and dependent adults in our community, as well as respite for their caregivers,” Forgey said.

Friendship Center was founded by the Community Action Commission as a day care pilot project for elder and dependent adults in a small church in Santa Barbara, Friendship Baptist — hence, the name. The program grew, and All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church offered a larger space on its property in Montecito in 1979.

It is licensed by Community Care Licensing as a social model Adult Day Care Center. The center’s goal is to provide social contact, companionship, engaging activities, nourishing meals and supervision for the dependent adults. For family caregivers, the center offers respite from the demands of caregiving.

In 2011, the Friendship Center in Goleta opened on the grounds of Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation on Fairview Avenue. A new program contracts with Veterans Affairs to allow eligible veterans to attend the day program up to five days per week, free of charge.

The festival was supported by board president Marden, vice president Forgey and board members Vander Heide, Jacqueline Duran, Sue Adams, Roger Aceves, Marti Correa de Garcia, Lynda Fairly, McGeever, Penny Mathison, David Medina, M.D., VanderMey, Monica Vidger-Trent and Joe Wheatley.

2017 Festival of Hearts sponsors

» Gold Heart: Casa Dorinda, CenCal Health, HUB International Insurance Services Inc., MarBorg Industries and Union Bank

» Silver Heart: David and Louise Borgatello, Cal-Western and Pacific Tree, and Jacqueline Duran/Morgan Stanley

» Big Heart: Castle Wealth Planning LLC, Tom and Nancy Crawford Jr., Lynda Fairly, First American Title Co., John and Susan Hanna, Heritage House, Penny Mathison and Don Nulty, the Santa Barbara Foundation, and Dr. and Mrs. Randall VanderMey

The Friendship Center has facilities located at 89 Eucalyptus Lane in Santa Barbara and at 820 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta. For more information on the Friendship Center, contact Justine Sutton at 805.969.0859 or [email protected].

— Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. This article includes reportinf