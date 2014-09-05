Friday, June 8 , 2018, 12:11 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Friendship Center Goleta Receives Surprise Donation from BEI Sensors

By Justine Sutton for Friendship Center | September 5, 2014 | 8:46 a.m.

All that was missing was Ed McMahon. On a recent Wednesday morning at Friendship Center Goleta, while members and staff were getting ready for their morning activities, some people came knocking on the door with a giant check — literally.

Friendship Center, the South Coast’s only nonprofit adult day services center, was thrilled to learn that they had been chosen as the lucky recipient of the $1,000 quarterly charitable donation made by Goleta-based BEI Sensors, a brand of Custom Sensors & Technologies. The proceedings were made especially festive with the presentation of an oversized check to commemorate the occasion.

Representatives from BEI, Leila Briem and Christine Hall, were on hand to present the big check to Friendship Center Goleta’s program coordinator Debbie Renaud and family services/administrator Tracy Cohn. Two Friendship Center members were pleased to step in and pose for the photo as well.

A few years ago, the company started something called CSR — Corporate Social Responsibility. Charitable contributions are guided by a CSR committee of four members. However, these funds are not corporate-provided, but generated by two snack machines and a soda machine at the company. Quarterly, a drawing is held from employee-submitted suggestions to choose the recipient of the profits from the vending machines.

Hall is the employee who suggested Friendship Center for the contribution, and also plans on volunteering at the center in the future.

“I first heard of Friendship Center when I worked at Medtronic,” she said. “The HR department showed a video about it at an employee gathering. My parents had retired to a rural area in New Jersey, and recently my mom passed. Now I'm looking into moving my dad to California, thinking Friendship Center would provide him with opportunities to meet people and make new friends.”

Friendship Center is thankful for generosity from individuals and businesses in our community.

"As the number of seniors in Santa Barbara continues to increase, Friendship Center's services have become more important than ever,” Executive Director Heidi Holly said. “With support from BEI Sensors, Friendship Center can continue to provide innovative and quality services and programs. We are grateful for their generosity, and for all they do to help improve the quality of life for seniors and caregivers living in our community."

For more information on Friendship Center’s services, click here or call 805.969.0859.

— Justine Sutton is a grants and development coordinator for Friendship Center.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 