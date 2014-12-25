Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 9:35 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Friendship Center Helps Light the Path for Caregivers, Loved Ones During the Holidays

By Justine Sutton for Friendship Center | December 25, 2014 | 8:28 a.m.

I think all would agree: It’s important to make clear plans when setting out to accomplish something big. We all have our to-do lists, our outlines, our timelines. As with any long journey, there are times when we may wander away from the agreed-upon path or temporarily lose our sense of purpose, unable to see our point of origin, but not yet in sight of our final destination. It is during these times that we must find tools to help guide the way.

Our Board of Directors is like Friendship Center’s compass, keeping us pointed in the right direction as we stride, trudge or frolic (depending on the day) along. Contributions from our supporters provide the supplies to keep our expedition well-stocked. And the contented smiles on the faces of our members and family caregivers are reminders to stay focused.

It can be challenging to stay on course even with a well-staffed and well-run organization. Imagine how it is for family caregivers who are on the frontlines of caring for a loved one with dementia; particularly during the holidays. For many caregivers, the holiday season gives rise to stress, resentment and irritation instead of peace and goodwill.

A common scenario during the holidays is when an adult child visits their parents and finds that there has been appearance or advancement of dementia, leading to neglect of household chores or personal hygiene.

Things to watch for include:

» No longer able to handle meal preparation, house cleaning, laundry or bathing, or old, spoiled food items in the refrigerator

» Isolation/depression — spending more time alone, watching TV, canceling social plans

» Confusion — unable to track conversations, becoming disoriented, confusion in taking medication

» Falling frequently — look for loose rugs or other items in the house that may be tripping hazards

» Unpaid bills, challenges in executive functioning, problem solving

» Appearing undernourished, dehydrated, under-medicated, or is not getting care for problems with eyesight, hearing, dental problems, continence, etc.

Please join Friendship Center in the journey of informing everyone in need of our services and offering a clear roadmap to our door.

“Since 1976, Friendship Center has been sharing the care for aging and dependent adults and much needed respite for their caregivers," Executive Director Heidi Holly said. "The holidays are a good time to use your 'support network'; to ask for help from your family, friends and public service providers in order to ease some of the worries related to caregiving.”

For help with an elder loved one or to find out more about Friendship Center’s services, call Family Services Director Kristen (Kai) Hoye, MSW, at 805.969.0859, or for Goleta’s programs, contact Tracy Cohn at 805.845.7454 or visit www.friendshipcentersb.org.

Happy and safe holidays to all!

— Justine Sutton is a grants and development coordinator for Friendship Center.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 