Friendship Center Hosts Wine Down, Big Heart Awards

Friendship Center, a nonprofit, fully licensed adult day services program, invites members of the community to “wine down” al fresco in the courtyard of the Montecito Center 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.
By Justine Sutton for Friendship Center | September 7, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Proceeds from the event support LEAP, Friendship Center's Life Enrichment Activity Program.

There will be a silent auction with wine-themed gift baskets, a live auction by Stephen Meade of KJEE, hors d’oeuvres by Spices N Rice, and live music by Montecito Jazz Project.

Local wines and beers will be poured for tasting by Buttonwood Farm Winery, Fess Parker Winery, Gainey Vineyard, Lucky Dogg Winery, Pegasus Estate Winery, Qupé Winery, Vinemark Cellars, Zaca Mesa Winery, and Captain Fatty’s Brewery.

A highlight of the event will be the presentation of Friendship Center's annual Big Heart Awards, recognizing individuals and organizations who support the center financially or through volunteer efforts.

Top sponsors of the event include David and Louise Borgatello, MarBorg Industries, Randall and Dana VanderMey, Sharon Kennedy Estate Management, and Heritage House Assisted Living.

Tickets are $75 each, and can be purchased by visiting www.friendshipcentersb.org or calling 969-0859 with credit card information. To buy tickets by check, mail to Friendship Center, 89 Eucalyptus Lane, Santa Barbara, CA 93108.

Friendship Center's mission is to preserve and enrich the quality of life for aging and dependent adults through various programs. The center also provides respite, support and education, enabling families to continue to be engaged in their community, careers and commitments.

In addition to adult day services for aging and dependent adults with cognitive impairments such as Alzheimer’s disease, Friendship Center provides a variety of activity-based programs.

Connections is a program for those in early stages of memory loss, and Brain Fitness for Successful Aging is a six-week series open to anyone in the community wanting to take proactive steps to keep their memory and brain functions sharp.

Space in the day services program is available at the Montecito and Goleta Centers. For more information, contact Luciana Mitzkun, Montecito family services director, 969-0859; or Tracy Cohn, Goleta family services, 845-7454.

— Justine Sutton for Friendship Center.

 
