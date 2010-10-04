Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 3:00 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Friendship Center Joins Forces with VA

Aging and dependent veterans will get free services

By Justine Sutton | October 4, 2010 | 1:37 p.m.

Most of us know an older veteran — be it father, grandfather, uncle or other family member — who may have served in World War II, the Korean War or the Vietnam War. Recently, the Veterans Administration contracted with Friendship Adult Day Services, which provides day programs for elder and dependent adults with lively activities, nutritious meals and transportation, to cover the daily fee for eligible veterans.

Harry* served in the Navy in Vietnam from 1965 until his discharge in 1971. After his diagnosis of dementia, his wife, Hannah*, cared for him on her own at home. At times, though, Harry wandered away while they were out shopping or in other public places and she became worried about her ability to carry on normal activities while caring for him. Hannah become aware of Friendship Center’s services and brought him in earlier this year to visit the center, subsequently enrolling him in the day services program. She then learned of the VA contract, and was glad to find that Harry is eligible for this benefit.

Hannah took time to talk with us about her and Harry’s experiences with Friendship Center and the VA.

Friendship Center: How do you and Harry feel about Friendship Center?

Hannah: Harry has loved going to Friendship Center from Day One. Often on his days off, he asks if he is going there. This is a man who, because of the dementia, lost all interest in shaving and hygiene, but now shaves and showers in anticipation of going there. He feels loved and accepted by the friendly, patient staff and volunteers there. He enjoys the food served and the fellowship of the other members, as well as the social activities offered. Dominos is one of his favorite games but he also likes the extra entertainment brought in. Harry feels at home there.

As for myself, it feels good leaving my husband in this safe and caring environment. This gives me a reprieve from supervising and caring for him and allows me time to rest, see my own doctors, or enjoy activities without the fear of losing him. I also know that he is being exposed to experiences and challenges that are not offered at home. Eryn and Heidi (Eryn Eckert, program/family services director, and Heidi Holly, executive director) have been such an encouragement to me with their hugs, listening ears and suggestions when new challenges have arisen.

FC: How has your experience been with the VA representatives who have helped you?

Hannah: The VA representatives have been very accessible and helpful. Harry was given a physical and his medications were evaluated. In the future we will be able to have his medications mailed to us for a reasonable co-pay. The VA has guided us step by step in acquiring the information they needed from his doctors, from Friendship Center and from us. The waiting period at the VA center has been short. His doctor there is very caring and thorough in answering our questions and directing us toward areas of help for future needs. We also have been assigned a truly special social worker to help us with other needs or questions that may arise.

FC: What difference have Friendship Center’s services made in your and Harry’s lives and those of other family members?

Hannah: Harry is happier at home now and even asks to go on walks and play UNO with us. He has more of a sense of humor now. Whenever we pick him up we ask him what he had for lunch. Invariably he will answer, “Roast beef,” and laugh. We laugh, too, because we have read the menu and know that he is only kidding with us. When we delve further, he will actually make quite an effort to remember what he ate.

When we drove by Friendship Center after running errands in Santa Barbara one day, Harry asked, “Can we stop by Friendship Center for lunch?” Surely, he has good feelings about this place. We are glad that Harry has some experiences of his own that do not include us. This is healthy for him and the rest of the family as we do not feel so tied down and stressed out.

FC: What would you do if there were no Friendship Center?

Hannah: If Friendship Center did not exist, I would feel more stressed, constantly policing him and unable to enjoy the things that make me “me,” like being my grandson’s soccer team manager, body surfing when the weather is warm and shopping without the fear of losing him, which has happened so often. Friendship Center is truly a gift to those of us who care for a loved one with dementia.

In addition to full day services, Friendship Center offers a weekly early memory loss program, Connections, adjacent to our Montecito location as well as at a new site in Goleta. Click here for more information, resources, or to take a tour of Friendship Center, or call 805.969.0859.Visit Friendship Center on Facebook.

* Names have been changed.

— Justine Sutton is Friendship Center’s grants and development coordinator.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 