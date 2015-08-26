Friendship Center Marks Changes to Board of Directors

Advice

Santa Barbara's Friendship Center Adult Day Care recently announced changes to its board of directors. Board member Kathy Marden advances to board president, former Vice President Roger Aceves rejoins the board, and Pamela Vander Heide and Julie McGeever are new additions to the group of directors.

Educator and attorney Heide graduated from UCSB and the Santa Barbara College of Law. She practiced education law briefly but soon returned to the classroom, teaching advanced English at Dos Pueblos High School for many years, then supervising student teachers at UCSB.

Vander Heide served on the board of domestic violence for six years and currently serves on the women's board for CAMA and the board of Center Stage Theater.

McGeever is also a graduate of UCSB. She and her husband developed and operate the Heritage House Assisted Living Community.

She manages the recently-opened Oak Cottage of Santa Barbara Memory Care Community and assists clients in the financing and development of senior housing projects throughout the southwest.

McGeever's experience in real estate development spans over 20 years.

She is also on the Board of San Marcos High School Kids Helping Kids Foundation and is committed to helping young adults from all walks of life reach their potential.

Aceves rejoins Friendship Center’s board of directors after serving from 2010–2012, including holding the office of vice president in 2011–12.

After having served on Friendship Center’s board of directors since 2011, Marden takes the office of board president.

— Justine Sutton is the grants and development coordinator for Friendship Center.