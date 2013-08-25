Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 1:02 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Friendship Center of Santa Barbara ‘Wines Down’ with Annual Fundraiser

Festive courtyard gathering features food and beverage samplings amid the sounds of the Montecito Jazz Project

By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | updated logo | August 25, 2013 | 6:25 p.m.

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery from the event.]

Who: Fourth Annual Wine Down by Friendship Center of Santa Barbara

What: A benefit to support the expansion of Friendship Center's services and healthy aging programs

When: Friday, Aug. 23, 2013

Where: Friendship Adult Day Care Center, 89 Eucalyptus Lane in Montecito

As summer winds down, the Friendship Center of Santa Barbara took advantage of the cooler evenings for its fourth annual Wine Down event last week. A sizable crowd gathered in the center’s shady patio courtyard on Eucalyptus Lane in Montecito to enjoy samplings from nine wineries, Island Brewing Co., and hors d'oeuvres and desserts from OmniFresco Catering and other local chefs.

Participating wineries were Buttonwood, Consilience & Tre Anelli, Cottonwood Canyon, Curtis, Fess Parker, Flying Goat, Foxen Winery, Lafond Winery and Palmina. Sponsors included the Charles Bloom Foundation, Dana and Randall VanderMey, Sharon Kennedy Estate Management, Louise and David Borgatello, Boone Graphics, Coastal Home Care & Senior Planning Services, MarBorg Industries, Montecito Bank & Trust, and many others.

The program theme — "Like fine wine, friendship gets better with age" — was evidenced by the easy and familiar camaraderie among the assembled participants, supporters, staff and board members. In fact, board members were very hands-on with their assigned tasks, including board president Marty Moore, who greeted each attendee at the door along with fellow board member Karen Telleen-Lawton. Harvey Wolf, Dr. David Medina, Inge Gatz and board president emerita Mary Walsh helped to pour beverages and with other tasks.

The Friendship Center preserves and enriches the quality of life for aging and dependent adults through interactive programs that value the dignity and worth of every person. It provides respite, support and education, enabling families to continue to be engaged in their community, careers and commitments.

During his remarks, Moore was quick to give grateful credit to All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church and Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation for providing the facilities at their respective locations in Montecito and Goleta. The centers are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday to provide day programs for loved ones to attend during the day, giving respite for family members and caregivers. Participants are those who require supervision during the day, have physical or mental limitations, and may be socially isolated or lonely. The Friendship Center offers socialization, mental and physical stimulation, a safe and secure facility, and professional and caring staff.

“When I think of Friendship Center I am inspired," Moore said. "In my visits here I get to see the wonders that happen. I see a youth volunteer visiting with a grandmother and how much happiness that brings."

Added Gatz: “I have done it all here—volunteer, staff and now board member. I started getting involved in 1986. I love this place. Each participant is recognized as an individual; there is dignity here.”

Elder advocate and celebrity spokesperson Rona Barrett also addressed the audience.

“I live in Santa Ynez where Valley Haven was founded in 1986 and inspired by the Friendship Center," she said. "If it hadn’t been for an adult day-care center I don’t know what I would have done when I was dealing with my father’s illness. It was a lifesaver for me and for my father’s other caregivers. There are so many orphaned seniors — more adult day centers like this are needed.”

The Montecito Jazz Project provided background music during the food and beverage samplings and silent auction bidding. Stephen Meade was the live auctioneer and helped to raise more funds for the good cause. Auction donors included Aldo’s Italian Restaurant, Firestone Vineyards, Kalyra Winery, Salt Cave, Seven Bar & Kitchen, Zoe Iverson, Summerland Winery, Sunstone Winery, Whitcraft Winery, Amara Spa By the Sea and Kristen Hoye.

Friendship Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and enhancing its members’ lives by focusing on abilities, strengths, experiences and knowledge. Click here for more information, or call 805.969.0859.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkSociety. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 