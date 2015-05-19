Monday, June 18 , 2018, 10:27 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
Friendship Center Offers Samplings of Healthy Aging Programs

Montecito Friendship Center’s Family Services Director Kristen (Kai) Hoye, MSW, leads qi gong, a component of Brain Fitness for Successful Aging.
Montecito Friendship Center’s Family Services Director Kristen (Kai) Hoye, MSW, leads qi gong, a component of Brain Fitness for Successful Aging. (Scott Gibson photo)
By Justine Sutton for Friendship Center | May 19, 2015 | 7:56 a.m.

Everyone loves free samples, right? Costco knows this and has capitalized on it to bring folks through their doors. Friendship Center is following this model by offering samples of its Healthy Aging Programs, an ever-expanding suite of services assisting aging and dependent adults and their family caregivers to maximize their quality of life.

Marvels of Montecito

On Friday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to noon, stop into the Montecito Center (89 Eucalyptus Lane) for a variety of a activities to sample from, including “Art & Soul” art class, live music singalong with cowboy troubadour Agris Petersons, and gardening on the Sweet Pea Patio.

Montecito Family Services Director Kristen (Kai) Hoye, MSW, will be on hand to give tours, answer questions and provide demonstrations from Brain Fitness for Successful Aging, an innovative program not just for seniors, but for anyone interested in challenging their minds, sharpening their memories and maintaining their mental edge. By keeping their brains “in shape,” participants are able to maintain as much mental clarity and memory function as possible as they age.

Keeping the Brain in Shape — Brain Fitness for Successful Aging

This six-week series is offered separately from Friendship Center's adult day services, unique in that it is an education and empowerment group for caregivers, seniors and the community at large. Brain Fitness offers social support, knowledge of the brain, and preventive wellness measures, as well as tools to incorporate the knowledge into one’s life.

Friendship Center
Goleta Center members enjoy a rousing game of parachute, with participants working together to keep balls bouncing on the surface. Hand/eye coordination, response reflexes, and a general sense of camaraderie and fun are all welcome byproducts. (Scott Gibson photo)

Hoye facilitates this six-part series, based on world-renowned neurologist Dr. Kenneth Kosik’s research on delaying the onset of dementia. With a focus on diet, exercise, stress reduction, social and cognitive stimulation, skills are taught through mindfulness practices — yoga, meditation, pranayama, aromatherapy, healthy eating, qi-gong and positive psychology.

Hoye has been specially trained to teach this course by Dr. Kosik and worked with him closely in its development. The course also brings in the work of leading neuropsychologist, Rick Hanson.

The current Brain Fitness for Successful Aging series is under way, with the next starting in late summer/early fall. Space is limited to 12, so be sure to pre-register. The charge for the entire series is $150 (only $25 per two-hour session).

Go, Go, Goleta!

On Wednesday, June 10, stop by the Goleta Center (820 N. Fairview Ave.) from 1 to 3 p.m. to enjoy the dynamic musical energy of Beth Amine as she leads Friendship Center members in Joyous Movement. Known as JoyMo for short, this multicultural program combines music, visual arts and movement to enhance mobility and cognition. The sessions stimulate memory, improve motor skills and enhance overall cognition and verbal skills. Members either get up to move to the music or remain seated — individual abilities are always respected, encouraged and nurtured.

Tracy Cohn, Goleta Family Services, will be available for questions and tours.

For more information, please contact:

» Montecito: Kristen (Kai) Hoye, 805.969.0859 or [email protected]

» Goleta: Tracy Cohn, 805.845.7454 or [email protected]

— Justine Sutton is the grants and development coordinator for Friendship Center.

