Friendship Center Welcomes Kimberlee Franken as Program Manager

Friendship Center Montecito’s new program manager, Kimberlee Franken, is relieved to be back… on the Central Coast, that is. Born and bred Californians, she and her husband have recently returned to their native soil after 13 years on the East Coast.

Friendship Center is a nonprofit agency in its 40th year of providing adult day services in the Santa Barbara community. In addition to day programs for those who are elderly, experiencing memory loss due to Alzheimer’s disease or other conditions, and/or seeking social contact and activities, the center also offers respite, support and education for family caregivers, many of whom are adult children with careers and families of their own or spouses who are themselves elderly.

Franken’s first experience with Friendship Center was at a fundraising event. Impressed by heartfelt testimonials from family caregivers and the enthusiasm of other guests, she recalls thinking to herself, “I would like to work here.”

Obtaining her RN degree from Santa Barbara City College nearly 30 years ago, Franken earned her master’s in nursing in 2011. Her diverse career has included critical care, utilization review, case management, long term care and teaching.

As an RN, she said she immediately felt drawn to working with elders.

“The life experiences of each individual contribute to their unique abilities, interests and needs,” she said. “Making connections with individuals with dementia, while establishing trust, is an extremely rewarding process. As program manager, I intend to promote socialization and peer interaction for the members in ways that will retain their dignity and enhance their lives.”

Executive Director Heidi Holly is pleased to welcome Franken.

“Her empathetic and caring nature, along with her nursing qualifications and comprehensive experience in dementia care, bring a strong new dimension to our team,” she said. “In addition, her enthusiasm and positive outlook will enhance our activities program for participants while family caregivers receive much-needed relief.”

With centers located in both Montecito and Goleta, Friendship Center provides peace of mind for caregivers and lively activities and socializing for its members, Monday through Friday, all year round. Daily rates are determined individually, based on each family’s income level.

Space is available at both sites.

For more information, contact Luciana Mitzkun Cramer in Montecito at 895.969.0859 or Tracy Cohn in Goleta at 805.845.7454.

Visit friendshipcentersb.org and like the center on Facebook to stay connected.

— Justine Sutton represents Friendship Center.