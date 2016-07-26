Friday, April 13 , 2018, 10:44 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Friendship Center Welcomes New and Returning Board Members

By Justine Sutton for Friendship Center | July 26, 2016 | 10:10 a.m.
Lynda Fairly Click to view larger
Lynda Fairly (Courtesy photo)

Friendship Center is pleased to announce the addition of its newest board member: Lynda Fairly.

Fairly was raised in Los Angeles, earning a bachelor’s in education from University of Southern California and a master’s in counseling and guidance from Montana State University.

She taught in Taiwan for a year, and then at University of Wisconsin for two years. Upon returning to California, she landed at Santa Barbara Community College, where her most recent position was vice president of adult education.

She has served on many nonprofit boards, including CADA, PathPoint, Catholic Charities and the Center for Successful Aging.

She currently serves on the boards of Parkinson’s Association, MOXI and the Carpinteria Arts Center.

Dana VanderMey rejoins Friendship Center’s Board of Directors after serving from 2009-15, holding the offices of secretary, vice president and, in 2014-15, president.

Friendship Center’s executive officers for 2016-17 are Kathy Marden, president; Pat Forgey, vice president; Pamela Vander Heide, secretary; Jacqueline Duran, chief financial officer and Sue Adams, member at large.

— Justine Sutton is the grants and development coordinator at Friendship Center.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 