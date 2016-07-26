Friendship Center Welcomes New and Returning Board Members

Friendship Center is pleased to announce the addition of its newest board member: Lynda Fairly.

Fairly was raised in Los Angeles, earning a bachelor’s in education from University of Southern California and a master’s in counseling and guidance from Montana State University.

She taught in Taiwan for a year, and then at University of Wisconsin for two years. Upon returning to California, she landed at Santa Barbara Community College, where her most recent position was vice president of adult education.

She has served on many nonprofit boards, including CADA, PathPoint, Catholic Charities and the Center for Successful Aging.

She currently serves on the boards of Parkinson’s Association, MOXI and the Carpinteria Arts Center.

Dana VanderMey rejoins Friendship Center’s Board of Directors after serving from 2009-15, holding the offices of secretary, vice president and, in 2014-15, president.

Friendship Center’s executive officers for 2016-17 are Kathy Marden, president; Pat Forgey, vice president; Pamela Vander Heide, secretary; Jacqueline Duran, chief financial officer and Sue Adams, member at large.

— Justine Sutton is the grants and development coordinator at Friendship Center.