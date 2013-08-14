‘Wine Down’ with Friendship Center’s Benefit Tasting Event

After a long week, what’s better than spending a summer afternoon-into-evening enjoying great local wines, delicious food and smooth jazz? Doing it all for a good cause!

Friendship Center, the South Coast’s only nonprofit, fully licensed adult day services program, is pleased to announce its fourth annual Wine Down from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 at the Friendship Center, 89 Eucalyptus Lane in Santa Barbara.

This casual yet festive event will feature 10 local vintners (listed below) pouring their wines for tasting, along with a new addition — beers by Island Brewing Co. Delicious, hearty hors d’oeuvres by OmniFresco and live music by Montecito Jazz Project, headed by Tom Towle, will round out the event.

Held al fresco in the courtyard of the lovely center in Montecito, just steps from the beach, this Friday after-work gathering will give guests a chance to enjoy a lovely summer evening and “wine down“ from the cares of the week. A small silent auction will offer carefully selected gift baskets featuring high-quality wine and wine-related items, and a live auction will feature “Tourist In Your Own Town” packages as well as opportunities for guests to support Friendship Center's program with donation amounts of their choosing.

Tickets are $65 each and can be purchased by clicking here. Guests may also purchase tickets by sending a check to Friendship Center, 89 Eucalyptus Lane, Santa Barbara, CA 93108 or calling 805.969.0859 with credit card information.

The Friendship Center provides day services to aging and dependent adults with cognitive impairments, such as Alzheimer’s disease, other age-related health problems and developmental disabilities. The program provides transportation, meals, engaging activities, socialization, supervision and compassionate care to the center's members. In addition, it serve members' families by providing them with affordable respite — a break from the demands of caregiving.

Space is available at both Friendship Center sites, in Montecito and Goleta. The VA provides services for eligible veterans at no cost, up to five days per week. For more information on any of the programs, call family services director Kai Hoye at 805.969.0859.

Wines will be served by Buttonwood Farm Winery, Consilience & Tre Anelli, Cottonwood Canyon Winery, Curtis Winery, Fess Parker Wines, Flying Goat Cellars, FOXEN Winery, Lafond Winery & Vineyards, Palmina and Summerland Winery, and beers by Island Brewing Co.

Thanks to our generous sponsors: the Charles Bloom Foundation, Dana and Randall VanderMey, Sharon Kennedy Estate Management, Boone Graphics, Louise and David Borgatello, Coastal Home Care & Senior Planning Services, MarBorg Industries, Montecito Bank & Trust, Sue Adams, Garcia Architects Inc., Inge Gatz and Steven Gilbar, Karolyn Hanna, Vangie Herrera and Al Anglin, Sey Kinsell, Maravilla Senior Living Community, Dixie and Marty Moore, Janet and Harvey Wolf, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and Linda Yawitz.

— Justine Sutton is the Friendship Center’s grants and development coordinator.