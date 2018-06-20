Enjoy Frightful Family Fun at Bacara Resort & Spa’s Boocara!

In celebration of the most spooktacular time of year, Bacara Resort & Spa will transform its premier oceanfront resort into Boocara!, a haunting Halloween bash filled with tricks and treats for guests of all ages.

Boocara! will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 and includes:

» Trick o’ treating throughout the resort’s beautifully decorated lobby

» Festive activities, including bobbing for apples, s’mores and a screening of a Halloween movie in the resort’s own 211-seat Screening Room

» Live music and happy hour at the Bacara Bar, including eerie edibles and creepy cocktails

» Freakishly fun costume contest; best adult costume wins a one-night stay at Bacara and best children’s costume wins a slumber party for up to six friends

Boocara is complimentary for children and $10 for adults. The adult price includes one drink ticket. Space is limited, and reservations are required. For tickets, please click here to visit Bacara’s website.

Special Boocara! guestroom rates start at $244, based on availability. For room reservations, call 855.817.9782 or click here.

— Anne Stephany is the director of marketing and communications for Bacara Resort & Spa.