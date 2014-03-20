Fritz Creative Marketing Wins Six Coastal California American Advertising Awards

Local marketing and design firm Fritz Creative Marketing received six 2014 Coastal California American Advertising Awards at the American Advertising Federation-Santa Barbara’s annual ceremony, held March 11 at Center Stage Theater.

The American Advertising Awards, formerly the ADDYs, is the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, existing to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising.

“We are delighted that the AAF Coastal California committee chose to recognize so many of our marketing projects this year,” said Kathy Bryant, FCM president and art director. “Our team of experienced marketing experts always strives to balance creative inspiration with strategic thinking to generate the most effective results for our clients.”

The Santa Barbara-based agency was recognized with two Silver and four Bronze Awards, representing work for three clients in six competitive categories. The projects winning Silver awards were: AUSB Admissions Packet in the Sales Kit category; and Westerlay Orchids Website in the Digital Advertising, Websites, Consumer category.

Antioch University Santa Barbara is a local institution of higher learning that offers a breadth of undergraduate and graduate programs, and Westerlay is a commercial orchid grower in Carpinteria.

Of the four FCM projects that won Bronze Awards, three were developed on behalf of Antioch: AUSB Bachelor of Arts Video — Branded Content, Over 60 Seconds — produced by videographer Mike Carroll; AUSB “Transformations” Alumni Magazine — Digital Advertising, Online Publication; and AUSB MBA Campaign — Local Integrated Campaign. The fourth was earned for the Upper East Association logo design in the Elements of Advertising, Logo category; this logo, illustrated by Fred Sweeney, AIA, was created to represent the beautiful and historic Upper East neighborhood of Santa Barbara.

Bryant oversaw art direction and graphic design for all of the winning projects. Filling out FCM’s team of experienced creative professionals who also contributed their talents were Teri Breier, copywriter; Monika Petroczy, web designer; Pamela Poppert, graphic designer; Katie Dee Jensen, graphic designer; Kim McIntyre, project manager; and Mandi DeVos, project assistant and copy editor.

Fritz Creative Marketing is a full-service marketing communications agency offering core design and creative strategy services combined with in-house brand development, advertising, marketing, sales promotion and web development capabilities. For more information, click here or call 805.886.8169.

— Mandi DeVos is an administrative and project assistant for Fritz Creative Marketing.