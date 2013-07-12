Reception Featuring Photography by Fritz Olenberger to Benefit Old Spanish Days

New for 2013, Old Spanish Days’ Exposición de Fotografía features the beautiful Fiesta images of local photographer Fritz Olenberger.

The exhibit is on display now through Aug. 3 in the gallery room of Samy’s Camera, 614 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.

An artist’s reception will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. this Saturday, July 13, at Samy’s Camera. The reception is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.

All photographs have been donated by the artist, and proceeds from sales will benefit Old Spanish Days.

Olenberger is a regular contributor to Noozhawk, and his photography has appeared on the covers of Magellan’s Travel Catalog, the Santa Barbara Independent and Santa Barbara Family Life. He has exhibited his travel images in one-man shows at Samy’s Camera and the Santa Barbara Public Library, and his images of Alaska, England, Spain, Greece, Canada, Ireland, Israel, and the United States have been selected for Panoramio-Google Earth and collectively have had more than 1 million views.

Olenberger is an associate director on the board of Old Spanish Days, and has served as that organization’s photographer for the past two years. He is a volunteer photographer for many other organizations, including the Spirit of 76 Foundation, the Summer Solstice Parade, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization, the Flamenco Arts Festival, the Santa Barbara Festival Ballet and the Santa Barbara Trust for Historical Preservation.

Click here to check out his photographs.