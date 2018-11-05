From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for Nov. 5, 2018

As a veteran teacher with 36-plus years with the Santa Barbara Unified School District schools (28 of them at Peabody School), I strongly support and endorse Kate Ford for the School Board.

Her overall knowledge and experience with education, as well as her enthusiasm for students and families, make her an excellent choice to be an advocate and decision maker for our local schools!

Having worked collaboratively with her for several years, I know from personal experience that she gets my vote on Nov. 6. I urge you to give her yours, too!

Nancy Cole

Santa Barbara

• • •

I am writing to express my deep and ardent support of candidate Kate Ford for the Santa Barbara Unified School District board.

Both of my sons were at Peabody School when she was principal, and those were the BEST years of my childrens’ education. She instilled so much confidence as principal, and her leadership was awe-inspiring.

I worked along side Ford for several years on a fundraising committee, and it was bliss. Her passion, experience, intelligence, fairness, dedication and energy were absolutely incredible, and it was a true honor to work with her.

I strongly encourage all citizens of Santa Barbara County to vote for Kate Ford. It’s for our children, and there is no better decision on the ballot!

Stefani Canin Mullen

Santa Barbara

• • •

With all of the choices for the Santa Barbara Unified School District board this year, I just wanted to send in my endorsement of Kate Ford. I have been attending board meetings and contacting the board since my son was in kindergarten regarding many issues. He is now 15.

Despite Ford having a significant amount of experience (more than 40 years as a teacher, principal and superintendent) and being dedicated to parental involvement and community engagement, the important issues to me — and I would hope the rest of Santa Barbara — are accountability, transparency, fiscal responsibility and academic achievement. I believe Santa Barbara can do better, and I personally think it is important that our school board will answer an email and try to communicate an answer when a constituent brings forth an issue.

I believe Kate Ford and her running mate, Mark Alvarado, will do that. Please vote for them on Nov. 6.

Leslie Sanderson

Santa Barbara

• • •

