From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending April 5, 2019

During a recent Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District budget discussion, Superintendent Scott Cory stated that “the funding model changed in 2013-14.” Unfortunately, nobody bothered to change the spending model.

Why did the district continue with business as usual that included salary increases and bonuses for administrators year after year rather than replacing teachers who retired or resigned?

Just last June, the district’s three top wage earners — Cory (total pay and benefits $217,000), Santa Ynez Valley High Principal Mark Swanitz ($182,000) and Vice Principal Peter Haws ($168,000) — received salary increases and bonuses, and an academic dean was recently hired — all while the district suffered from a structural deficit. The deficit was growing before the Olive Grove Charter School obligation surfaced.

As of March 12, the budget cuts were decided. The three top administrators, the highest wage earners, “voluntarily” offered to take five furlough days each. Bless their generous little hearts.

Additional cuts were 30 furlough days for two secretaries and the elimination of two support staff positions, “the little people.” These two employees support the teachers who in turn support the students. Unfortunately, the two staff members did not have a booster club or parent/student advocates to voice their support during school board meetings that helped secure the jobs in the arts, auto shop and football.

The Olive Grove Charter School demand is a serious problem for the district, but don’t let that distract you from the top-heavy administrative costs. The total enrollment for Santa Ynez High is less than 900 students. The administration ignored the structural deficit for its own gain and cared more about protecting administrator salaries and jobs than the students and the budget.

Swanitz has two recent Letters of Reprimand in his personnel file, obtained from a California Public Records Act request. The first letter was for his 2017 arrest for driving under the influence. The second letter was for a serious accident involving a student that Swanitz intentionally neglected to report to the superintendent. The accident “compromised the child’s education” and put the district in fiscal jeopardy. The intentional omission of reporting a serious accident is another example of lack of good judgment and integrity. I believe this is terminable offense for both the teacher and the principal who tried to cover up the accident.

Why are the jobs of the “little people” with impeccable records being terminated? Contact the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District District Board of Education and challenge their cowardly decisions on behalf of our students.

Michelle de Werd

Los Olivos

• • •

We support the opinions from columnist Ron Fink that Noozhawk allowx to be published and disagree with the comments of Matt Cheresh in the March 29 Letters to the Editor. We have little chance for comments on the outlandish things that are going on in Lompoc because the local newspapers will not publish our letters.

We would hope that you would allow more variety with publishing more of my letters, too.

Justin Ruhge

Lompoc

• • •

Mail Calls

Noozhawk welcomes and encourages expressions of all views on Santa Barbara County issues. Letters should be BRIEF — as in 200 words-BRIEF — and letters under 150 words are given priority. Each must include a valid mailing address and contact information. Pseudonyms will not be used, and repeat letters will be skipped.

With rare exceptions, this feature is published on Saturdays.

By submitting any content to Noozhawk, you warrant that the material is your original expression, free of plagiarism, and does not violate any copyright, proprietary, contract or personal right of anyone else. Noozhawk reserves, at our sole discretion, the right to choose not to publish a submission.

Click here for Noozhawk’s Terms of Use, and click here for more information about how to submit letters to the editor and other announcements, tips and stories.