From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Dec. 14, 2018

Reading about Santa Barbara’s Dec. 7 Christmas parade reminds me of the very first one I remember. I was 6 or 7 years old and so excited that my town had its own parade. For the two previous years, we had driven to Los Angeles for me to see Santa Claus.

That was so long ago. I’m 72 now but the memories of my beautiful hometown are still very strong. I seldom get to visit Santa Barbara now, but I will never forget growing up in a quieter, softer time of a small beach town complete with traffic lights on Highway 101.

Thanks, Noozhawk, for such nice coverage of my Santa Barbara!

Roxanne Parks Garrett

Hauser, Idaho

How is the City of Santa Barbara going to revitalize downtown when its priory is banning plastic straws and building housing for the homeless? Maybe a poll could determine how many locals actually go downtown other than to work, for starters.

Here’s my vote: I never go downtown; it’s not destination friendly. Wake up and clean the beaches, control our streets of vagrants and panhandlers, and maybe you will make some progress. And unlike Santa Monica, we will never have enough parking and nowhere to put it.

John Sween

Santa Barbara

I am a 12-year cancer survivor. On Dec. 10, I had an hour-long appointment with one of the genetic counselors at the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Santa Barbara. I needed to update my genetic records and get tested for my daughter in New York.

I was so impressed with the center. It is a beautiful building, everyone working there was so helpful, and my genetic counselor, Ayanna, was terrific. She carefully explained what new advances have been made concerning genetics.

Santa Barbara is so fortunate to have this outstanding cancer center. I, for one, will be donating to the center in the near future.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria

Regarding Ron Fink’s Dec. 11 column, “The Homeless Mess in Lompoc,” and his comment “That much debris doesn’t accumulate overnight by using stolen shopping carts and homemade ‘trailers’ on the backs of bicycles ...”

It’s interesting to note that when I moved to Lompoc 37 years ago, the Lompoc riverbed was our playground for our quads, dirt bikes and off-road vehicles, and a place for the locals to socialize and to take our kids for “something to do in Lompoc.” It was fun and harmless except for the few who complained about the noise “down in the riverbed.” I’m sure the environmentalists also screamed that we were ruining the steelhead trout habitat and snowy plover nests.

God forbid us making some noise having fun. We got up the next morning and went to work instead of venturing out into the city with our stolen shopping carts panhandling off of the people. We even paid taxes and some of us were going to school. Well, the prudent smart people decided that wasn’t permitted any longer and started routinely patrolling with police on quads, giving out citations.

We certainly didn’t leave 583 tons of debris or several thousand pounds of hazardous waste, including biohazards associated with drug use. I also don’t remember any shots fired or blood anywhere. We looked out after each other. I don’t think we dug into any embankments but we may have left a tire rut or two. We may have even left a beer can or two; I can’t eliminate that.

If the same gusto that was put into forcing us law-abiding, taxpaying locals from our recreational activities into preventing the homeless from taking up residence (or even being there, as was in our case) in the first place, dog gone, you may have saved yourself $556,000 taxpayer dollars that you didn’t have to begin with.

Maybe, too, this money could have been put in a fund for a nice recreation center to replace the dilapidated one we have in Lompoc. Or maybe, too, you could have just let us ride our off-roads down there and our “noise” would have kept the homeless out and we would have saved you (us) one ton of money.

As said, we don’t have a revenue problem, we have a spending and certainly a money management problem. Just sayin’ ...

Chris Anderson

Lompoc

Noozhawk has belabored Ron Fink’s campaign against three Lompoc City Council members — James Mosby, Dirk Starbuck, Victor Vega — ad nauseum.

His accusations are that this trio has no imagination, that they are locked into ancient, unproductive beliefs and thinking, they are the reason that Lompoc does not generate enough tax income to satisfy the needs of the city government and the people.

What Fink does not say is that he is a “tax-and-spend” advocate. Whether he is a Republican or Democrat does not matter. He is an establishment liberal. His solution to city problems is more city services, expanding city government and raising city taxes.

Fortunately for the people of Lompoc, Mosby, Starbuck and Vega do not believe that the people are the cash cows for the benefit of city government. Rather, these gentlemen believe the government is properly the servant of the people. When the city expenses are greater than city income, the first response is to reduce services. That is a valid choice. Other cost reductions could prove necessary.

The job of the city council is to manage the city government and balance its budget. Making everyone happy and wealthy is not their job.

David Grill

Lompoc

Water is necessary for life. We all drink it. In addition, it makes this agricultural economy strong, providing more than 25,000 jobs in Santa Barbara County. And the quality of our water is as important as its quantity.

Water that is contaminated with toxic and cancer-causing chemicals causes illness and makes land unproductive. Our health and that of a large sector of our economy are dependent on sufficient sources of clean water.

Agencies have recently been established throughout California to manage our water for sustainability. I happen to be on the advisory committee of one of them, although I do not speak for it here.

Geologists and hydrologists at the U.S. Geological Survey are studying the movement of water that refills our aquifer. These scientists have recently told our agency that they do not understand and cannot explain some flows underground.

At the same time, oil companies claim that their activities will not affect our water because they are careful above ground and because there are impermeable layers underground that block toxic chemicals from reaching our aquifers. Oil companies have spilled thousands of gallons of oil on our land that seeps below the surface. They have also illegally injected millions of gallons of poisonous liquid waste into many protected aquifers.

For the proposed drilling of hundreds of new wells in Cat Canyon, here in our “backyard,” these companies would use extreme methods of extraction. Their plan is to heat water to 500 degrees and force it underground at high pressure. This can cause fracturing and, along with naturally occurring seismic activity, create new pathways of travel for liquids below ground to contaminate our water.

The United States is already the world’s largest producer of oil and we don’t need any more from our county. While we think about New Year’s resolutions to lose a few pounds or to exercise more, we might also consider what we can do to stop this coming assault by the oil companies. Their shareholders see the potential for big profits, but our health and economy are at stake.

Seth Steiner

Los Alamos

