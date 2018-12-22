Pixel Tracker

From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Dec. 21, 2018

By Noozhawk Editors | December 21, 2018 | 9:00 p.m.

Please follow up on the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department emergency alert that was texted throughout the county on Dec. 19 (“Montecito Man Arrested on Santa Barbara-Area School Campus After Law Enforcement Pursuit”).

Although the department spokeswoman apologized and said they would investigate what went wrong, how hard can it be to — I assume — check a box?

This wasn’t an emergency, not really. But what if it was?

Lou Turner
Santa Maria

                                                                 •        •        •

Thanks for your skepticism about the reported kidnapping at Arroyo Burro Beach on Dec. 12 (“Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara ‘Kidnapping’ Victim Apparently Has Ride and Fight of His Life”). I read that story with disbelief, and I don’t believe a word of it. Sounds like a drug deal that went south.

Mari Patterson
Santa Barbara

                                                                 •        •        •

Santa Claus is soon to be a refugee!

The North Pole, due to an additional 1 degree increase in global temperatures, is forecast to be ice free in a couple of years, maybe as soon as next summer! WHAT?!

Where will the reindeer migrate to, who will employ and feed the elves? Will there be airlifts for the toy factory?

What will you tell your children?

Send your donations to SAVE OUR HOME, Santa & the Elves ...

Who has been naughty or nice, suddenly of grave consequence, a lump of coal to those not thinking of future generations, willing to shift away from old tired technologies that combust, burn and pollute, to capturing flows of energy from sun, wind and water in safe and renewable ways.

Ho, ho, ho, we’re in a fix, but we’re a creative species. We can do this. Our children will thank us for the best Christmas present ever: their future.

Margie Bushman
Santa Barbara Permaculture Network co-founder and president

                                                                 •        •        •

