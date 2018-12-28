From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Dec. 28, 2018

How can you do a story about the recent wildfires in California and not even mention the common ignition sources: the three investor-owned, money-hungry, corrupt electric utilities of California???

I mean PG&E is a convicted felon that has a horrible reputation for killing its customers! Not one mention? Are they paying you guys to ignore this glaring fact?

You mention the same catch phrases all three of these money-hungry utilities use to defend their lack of maintenance, such as “the new normal.” The new normal has been laxed maintenance to increase profits for administrators and shareholders! Not one mention? Why?

Rich Fragosa

Ojai

• • •

Margie Bushman’s Dec. 21 letter to the editor was a nice writeup on global warming, the North Pole and Santa Claus. No worries, though. They will come to California get free housing, food, education and be able to vote, but will not be able to use any plastic in the toys. Oh, and the permit process make take a while so Santa may miss a few Christmas deliveries while the DMV registers the sleigh.

Merry Christmas to all and to all a Good Night.

John Sween

Santa Barbara

• • •

Clean water for drinking and agriculture use is surely a good thing.

Three oil companies want to vastly increase drilling between Santa Maria and Los Alamos. If they have their way, hundreds of new wells would be drilled right through the groundwater basin that provides water for tens of thousands of people.

If our water is contaminated, what the heck. Most of their shareholders live out-of-state anyway.

Now let’s consider something the oil companies don’t like to talk about — breaches of well casings. These wells would go down directly through the aquifer, our drinking water, to reach the oil below. They tell us that there are layers of clay that act as impermeable barriers protecting our water. And barriers — static and dynamic — are put in place to prevent blowouts and the potential release of oil. However, operator error, mechanical failure and equipment malfunction occurs.

A blowout could happen anywhere along the route of the well casing, including where it passes through our drinking water. A recent independent study of more than 3,000 wells put the well failure rate at over 7 percent. Aera Energy proposes to use an extreme extraction technique employing high-pressure steam at temperatures of more than 500 degrees. This could result in even higher rates of casing failure.

Beyond this problem, Aera assumes there would be one spill per year for every 130 of its wells in this area between Santa Maria and Los Alamos. This alone would amount to spills each year of more than a half-million gallons. In addition to oil spills, more millions of gallons of other toxic and cancer-causing liquids from oil drilling operations always accidentally or unintentionally make their way into the ground and percolate down.

Over the long life of a well, whether active, idle or abandoned, it is very likely to experience a breach. The profit would all go to the shareholders while we would take the risk of losing our drinking water.

Seth Steiner

Los Alamos

• • •

Mail Calls

Noozhawk welcomes and encourages expressions of all views on Santa Barbara County issues. Letters should be BRIEF — as in about 200 words-BRIEF — and each must include a valid mailing address and contact information. Pseudonyms will not be used, and repeat letters will be skipped.

With rare exceptions, this feature is published on Saturdays.

By submitting any content to Noozhawk, you warrant that the material is your original expression, free of plagiarism, and does not violate any copyright, proprietary, contract or personal right of anyone else. Noozhawk reserves, at our sole discretion, the right to choose not to publish a submission.

Click here for Noozhawk’s Terms of Use, and click here for more information about how to submit letters to the editor and other announcements, tips and stories.