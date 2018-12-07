From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Dec. 7, 2018

In the Dec. 3 story, “Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near Santa Barbara City College,” published and updated on the evening of Dec. 3, Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton writes, “The motorcycle involved is a Yamaha GYTR-R1, a high-performance bike developed primarily for racing.”

That sentence may state facts, but it clearly shows a bias on the part of the writer. It also shows a lack of knowledge.

If a Cadillac is involved in a wreck, would you include a similar phrase, that it was developed in racing? A Corvette? A Nissan? A Mazda? The list of car manufacturers that develop current street cars from lessons learned from prototypes on a racetrack is lengthy.

Regardless of the speed of the approaching motorcycle, the BMW pulled out of a driveway in front of the approaching vehicle in an unsafe manner.

And a rider is dead. Rest in peace. I wonder if the rider was a Santa Barbara City College student, which would mean a local young adult has passed. But Mr. Bolton would rather lament “high-performance” bikes on our streets and make a point of shaming the rider for being on one, instead of shaming the car driver for causing the deadly wreck?

Mr. Bolton should add BMW to the list of manufacturers that build vehicles developed primarily for racing — cars and motorcycles. Put the shame where it belongs. Leave your bias out of the news.

Christine Knight

Santa Barbara

• • •

I attended the Dec. 4 Goleta City Council meeting reported on by Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina in “Goleta City Council Votes Unanimously to Ban Motorized Scooters.” While I do support alternative transportation, I’m by no means enamored by these scooters. I’m writing instead because I’m shocked and concerned by how this article misconstrued what actually happened that night.

Of the 34 people who came to speak, nearly half of them were actually there to voice their support for the on-demand scooter program in one way or another. However, in this article, 11 people are quoted, all supporting the urgency ban and vehemently anti-scooter.

Only two speakers opposed to the ban were quoted, one being the representative from Bird, and the other’s quote taken out of context. None of the normal commuters, business owners or even the high school students who showed up to the meeting with perfectly valid arguments were given any space in this “news” article.

If this was an opinion piece, it should be marked as so. I’m disturbed because, for me, this totally ruins Noozhawk’s past and future credibility as a news source. I won’t insult you by talking about journalistic integrity, but if I can’t count on your articles accurately describing events as they happened, I’ll no longer read it (and discourage others to do so).

I’m hoping this was simply a poorly written article.

Austin Riba

Goleta

• • •

Although I disagree with the speakers who called on the Goleta City Council to ban electric scooters, could reporter Joshua Molina possibly have taken a more unflattering photograph of one of them? Was that an editorial statement of some kind?

Lori Porter

Goleta

• • •

Having lived in Santa Barbara for 50 years, I was interested in and had every intention of attending the Noozhawk panel discussion on revitalizing downtown (“Noozhawk Forum Focuses on Revitalizing Downtown Santa Barbara”).

When I drove up Chapala Street to park in the lot behind the venue, however, there was a line of about 10 cars waiting to get into the “Full” parking lot. It was raining, so looking for on-street parking would not only have risked getting a ticket, but would have involved getting wet en route. I decided, like I do on most occasions in which there are options to doing anything downtown, to skip the hassle.

It is so much easier, especially when it comes to a retail or dining pursuit, to go elsewhere. Free parking, in convenient proximity to my destination, is a big draw that is not offered downtown. Places like Ca’ Dario and Jane have figured this out and offer Goleta alternatives.

The comparison made by one of the panelists to Disneyland is a bit ridiculous; if people were going to Disneyland just to have a meal or to find a retail item, Disneyland wouldn’t survive either. Unless tourism alone can support the downtown corridor, we’re not talking about an amusement park, we’re talking about a civic hub.



Time and convenience are increasingly important the older I get. I suspect I’m not alone.

Karen Engberg

Santa Barbara

• • •

In the Dec. 2 Noozhawk Asks item, “Why Won’t Santa Barbara Consider Private Land for New Police Station?,” project manager Brad Hess says 1.6 acres is the minimum needed for a new Santa Barbara police station. The current site at 215 E. Figueroa St. is 1.1 acres.

Since the Police Department is already located in three different places, they could continue that and add some while rebuilding at their current location after purchasing the additional half-acre needed. There are bungalows along East Anapamu Street adjacent to the police parking entry. The English Language Center building at the corner of East Figueroa and Santa Barbara streets has an availability sign on it.

The current police station site is less congested than anything west of State Street (until that ill-advised and massive AUD project goes in, if it goes in, on Garden between East Anapamu and East Figueroa streets.). The Saturday farmers’ market site can be in a flood plain.

The Sears building and parking lots at La Cumbre Plaza are likely the best solution. Purchase the four acres needed. Demolish the building if it is not secure for retrofitting.

Santa Barbara is only about five miles wide by eight miles long. The City of Santa Barbara website says the city limits are 21 square miles. Anywhere is close. Few cities are as convenient for the police from any location as is Santa Barbara.

More openness and flexibility is need to evaluate and consider. Purchasing the Sears site may be the best and cheapest long-term option. It is high and dry with quick access to anywhere. Amortize that cost over the 50-plus years you would like it to last.

The police have endured inconvenience for a long time. Please endure a bit longer so this can be done right and in the right place.

Paulina Conn

Santa Barbara

• • •

Ron Fink is a friend, and I have enjoyed serving with him in the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. His commentaries on Lompoc politics are the best in the county, and are usually spot on.

However, I cannot agree with his Nov. 27 column against district elections in Lompoc (“Did Lompoc District Elections Achieve Desired Goals?”). It’s true that in Lompoc’s first district elections last month, there was not the success that has been achieved elsewhere.

However, this just affirms that the district elections initiation process will work differently in different communities. In Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, for example, district elections have led to more contested races for their city councils and, in Santa Barbara’s case, to individuals being elected to the council who would not have been elected in at-large elections.

I agree with Ron’s perspective that Lompoc has suffered from inadequate leadership for too long. As is he, I am glad at the outcome of the recent mayoral election and hope that new Mayor Jenelle Osborne will be a breath of fresh air to the community.

District elections will make Lompoc a better city, but they should be combined with other reform measures, including term limits on the City Council. The problem with the existing council is that individuals have been elected in at-large systems who have a great advantage in name recognition now that district elections have been instituted. This will fade over time, but a move to term limits would speed this process.

It is true, as Ron says, that voter turnout was not as high in the mostly Latino district that was contested in the recent election as in the other district seat that was up for grabs. A couple of points, however, are worth making.

First, the lines of City Council seats were not as recommended by the Committee for District Elections, which advocated two seats — not one — that were predominantly or largely Latino. Although elected bodies have great discretion with respect to drawing district lines, this does not mean the right district lines were drawn.

Second, it is frequently the case that lower socioeconomic areas, whether there are district elections or not, have lower voter turnout than higher socioeconomic areas. This applies to Santa Barbara County where, for example, turnout in the First, Second and Third supervisorial districts always exceeds turnout in the Fourth and Fifth districts. That the lower socioeconomic Lompoc City Council district did not have as high a voter turnout as elsewhere in the city is not a necessary strike against district elections.

Particularly since Ron is appropriately a critic of the existing governing group in Lompoc politics, it is surprising that he is critical of district elections after only the first election in which they were implemented. As time goes on and district elections become more established, they will become an essential part of civic improvement in Lompoc.

Lanny Ebenstein

Santa Barbara

• • •

Mail Calls

Noozhawk welcomes and encourages expressions of all views on Santa Barbara County issues. Letters should be BRIEF — as in about 200 words-BRIEF — and each must include a valid mailing address and contact information. Pseudonyms will not be used, and repeat letters will be skipped.

With rare exceptions, this feature is published on Saturdays.

By submitting any content to Noozhawk, you warrant that the material is your original expression, free of plagiarism, and does not violate any copyright, proprietary, contract or personal right of anyone else. Noozhawk reserves, at our sole discretion, the right to choose not to publish a submission.

Click here for Noozhawk’s Terms of Use, and click here for more information about how to submit letters to the editor and other announcements, tips and stories.