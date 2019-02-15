From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Feb. 15, 2019

Congratulations to Meagan Froemming Harmon on her appointment to the Santa Barbara City Council.

AND congratulations to the council for choosing an independent applicant who doesn’t have the usual political party backing. Let’s hope that this might be the start of a new era for our City Council membership and elections.

Art Thomas

Santa Barbara

• • •

After following the stories of the actions of a group of Santa Barbara City College faculty, a group of students, the SBCC Board of Trustees and SBCC President Anthony Beebe, I am saddened by the angry actions of a few who have targeted and vilified Dr. Beebe, and met their goal to be heard but not to listen, thereby damaging the functioning of the SBCC board and the administration.

Along with many others in our community, I have heard Dr. Beebe speak in outreach to embrace the community. I have seen and admired the ways he has been building up SBCC in the core mission to assist students to succeed; to include nearby residents in decisions around noise, traffic, trash and other problems; and to create conditions for a group of angry faculty and now a group of angry students to reconcile differences and address problems.

I was dismayed that Dr. Beebe has announced his retirement. I feel that the stress of the last year’s angry disruptions has certainly taken a toll on his health as, well as the functioning of SBCC.

I want to thank Dr. Beebe for his consistent efforts to build up SBCC and our community. It is hard to build and easy to destroy. The determination to disrupt board meetings and to slander leaders who are working for solutions is destructive.

SBCC deserves better. Our community deserves better.

Susan Horne

Santa Barbara

• • •

I have noticed over the last year a very steep decline in Pittosporum, a very common flowering plant. As you may know, my special work is the saving of and rejuvenating trees, and I’m darn good at it. But this one really has me fooled as I have not figured out how to fix the problem. It’s killing me.

Last year when I started to see this problem, I did my magic on a few of the plants and they did rebound. In recent months, I have not been successful. What is going on?

If these plants have a fungus, they cannot be saved. But I don’t see fungus on many of the dying plants.

I have no cure at this time and it’s very frustrating. With the Pittosporum I did cure, I used the method that has always worked, which is a very hard cutback and deep root feeding. Now, however, this doesn’t seem to work as it did in the past.

I want the public to be aware of the problem.

Gene Tyburn

Santa Barbara

• • •

The City of Santa Barbara is selling out residents while it caters to developers and special-interest groups like property and business owners. They have used development incentives to push high-density development no matter the outcome. They use our tax dollars to subsidize development that residents do not want. They ignore our laws and give out “modifications,” “variances” or other perks to developers to build ever bigger and taller buildings while they push residents out of town.

The sheer incompetency and cronyism that is found in the city’s Building, Transportation, Planning and Public Works departments is swept under the rug because city council members receive too much political support from the unions. All while the City Administrator fails to implement needed reforms that would ensure that everyone is following the same rules.

The average unit-size density project at 711 N. Milpas St. is a perfect example of all that is wrong with the city. It will be a 76-unit, four-story contemporary building in a area dominated by Spanish architecture with one- and two-story buildings.

The project is riddled with staff errors and misrepresentations by the developer. City staff ignored reality, our ordinances, common sense and the city’s own processes to grant “modifications” at any cost. They also gave the developer tangible benefits that no other developer has. The result of these giveaways was an increase in the size, density and profit of the project by approximately 30 percent.

In return for the giveaways made available to the developer, the city will get more luxury market-rate housing, affordable housing will be bulldozed, gentrification will accelerate, a residential neighborhood will be inundated with parking problems, taxpayers will help pay for a development they never wanted, and the city will need 19 more lower income housing units.

City staff says the council directed them to do this. The City Council says we need more projects just like this.

No one is arguing that the city needs housing. We have a crisis. But the crisis is being exacerbated by the poor planning and policy choices of an out-of-control Community Development Department, City Administrator and a politically corrupt City Council that puts the needs of developers, property and business owners over the needs of their residents.

Lucy Gonzales

Santa Barbara

• • •

Former Lompoc Mayor Bob Lingl, who was the best mayor the city has had in the past 10 years, and new Mayor Jenelle Osborne, a former city councilwoman, have been supporting sound financial budgets for years.

However, now the City of Lompoc is floating into financial oblivion with Jim Mosby, Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega as city councilmen. These three have done untold damage to the future of Lompoc. The problem the city faces is the CalPERS financial disaster for cities all over California. Lompoc’s “bill” for CalPERS is more than $70 million.

In presenting the former city budget, then-city manager Patrick Wiemiller pointed out the problems in graphic details. Mosby, Starbuck and Vega did not grasp the finality of the situation, but Lingl and Osborne “got it.”

The choice to is to temporarily raise the sales tax by 1 percent to pay for the $70 million debt over 10 years, or not raise taxes and put the city in possible bankruptcy. The “bill” is not going away; we have to pay for it one way or another. Taxpayers may say “I do not want to pay for someone’s retirement,” but they will now and in the future whether they like it or not. The option is to raise the sales tax or eliminate all city services.

Lompoc citizens should be given a chance to review their options and make a decision at the ballot box. Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Guadalupe and Santa Barbara county have made this decision. Why not Lompoc?

Mosby and his two befuddled followers, Starbuck and Vega, would not listen to city staff. The result is cutting everything from police, to fire, to parks, to the dog show, to staff. In the meantime we still have to pay “the bill” with interest.

The Mosby triad’s disdain for Wiemiller because of his frankness on the need for a sales tax led him to resign under protest, and he then was hired as assistant city manager in Santa Maria. The assistant Lompoc city manager quit, as well as the second assistant, and both got better jobs elsewhere. The fire chief left, as did the public works manager. City employees themselves supported the new candidates running to replace Mosby, Starbuck and Vega in the Nov. 6 election. A new city manager, Jim Throop, was hired. The present police chief has submitted his resignation.

The triad cut the police budget drastically while promoting an open-door policy on the sale of marijuana in Lompoc. A recent “budget review” by the new city manager shows a financial deficit that cannot be solved by cuts.

A sales tax needs to be approved by voters to solve this problem. The triad stopped it in 2017, the next chance is 2020. The voters must take action then or suffer the consequences.

Justin Ruhge

Lompoc

• • •

