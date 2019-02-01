From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Feb. 1, 2019

Excellent Noozhawk coverage of the Jan. 27 Arlington Theatre event marking the 50th anniversary of the 1969 oil spill in the Santa Barbara Channel (“With Eye on Future, Community Looks Back on Watershed 1969 Santa Barbara Oil Spill”).

One thing Noozhawk might have done additionally, in my opinion, is your coverage of Rose Strauss’ speech. I found it emotionally moving. For a sophomore in college to bring tears to my eyes seems exceptional. She was amazing.

I would think journalism can go beyond the “facts” and quotes, occasionally, and venture into the emotional domain. Rose represents the future of our flawed species. May she go forth and multiply.

Irv Beiman

Santa Ynez

• • •

Thank you to the 24 or more community members who attended the Jan. 15 Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District Board of Education meeting to support and speak on behalf of Neil Steadman’s appointment to the school board.

Among the speakers were Brian Nelson, Chris Hartman, Harlan Munneke, Michael Roberts, Deb Andrews, Jim Reid, Don Macfadyen, Don Oaks, Santa Ynez Valley Christian Academy Principal Scott Carleton, Gretchen Smith, Beverly Thorton, Larry Neels, Joel Baker and others.

It was an outrageous embarrassment that school board president Jan Clevenger censored your ability to equally participate in a public forum that benefits our children.

The board agenda clearly states:

“The president of the board will recognize members of the public who indicate that they wish to speak after each person has completed a speaker card. Persons wishing to address the Board of Education shall be allowed three minutes for each presentation.”

Clevenger placed 17 speaker slip requests in support of Steadman in a pile, shoved them aside and said, “come up as you wish, identify yourselves and you all only have 10 minutes total to address the board” — not three minutes each. Huh ... ?

Why such disrespectful treatment of community members who took the time to attend the meeting? What’s the hurry? The meeting started at 4 p.m. Is it necessary to wrap up a Board of Education meeting in 90 minutes?

Neil Steadman clearly was not the favored candidate, given how rudely Clevenger dismissed his supporters. In fact, one new board member, Dr. John Baeke, nominated Steadman, but none of the other board members would second his motion so there could not even be a discussion about Steadman’s unique qualifications. That was equally rude treatment of a newly elected board member. The final vote favored another candidate.

The Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District Board of Education majority prides itself on community outreach as recently discussed at length at a board workshop. Clearly, more introspection is necessary. Everyone, including Olive Grove Charter School, should be treated with respect and have an equal opportunity to be heard, even if the board president does not want to hear it.

Michelle de Werd

Los Olivos

• • •

Plains All American Pipeline picked an interesting week — the 50th anniversary of the 1969 oil spill in the Santa Barbara Channel — to come to town and promote its new pipeline project to transport offshore oil. (“Plains All American Touts Pipeline Replacement Project in Santa Barbara County,” Jan. 30)

The company must have missed Sunday’s packed Arlington Theatre event organized by the Community Environmental Council, the Environmental Defense Center and UC Santa Barbara’s Environmental Studies Program with music, elected officials at all levels, and the national leaders of the Sierra Club and Greenpeace USA explaining that we can can’t build new fossil fuel infrastructure and avoid catastrophic climate change.

They certainly missed the protest Monday at federal offices in Camarillo against President Donald Trump’s proposed offshore oil lease plan, which faces unprecedented opposition in California where 69 percent of voters now oppose offshore oil, including majorities of Republicans.

Maybe they haven’t noticed just how unpopular offshore oil has gotten lately with cities up and down the coast — including Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria — passing resolutions opposing offshore oil and calling for a phase-out of existing offshore oil production.

Maybe they didn’t notice the big turnout Tuesday at a showing of the documentary BROKE at the Santa Barbara Public Library about the 2015 Gaviota coast oil pipeline spill that shut down our beaches, devastated our tourist and fishing economy, and killed hundreds of birds and marine mammals and for which Plains All American Pipeline was found criminally liable.

The situation is this: ExxonMobil seeks to restart three offshore oil platforms on the Gaviota coast that have been shut down since the 2015 spill and transport the oil up Highway 101 in 70 tanker trucks a day for years until a new pipeline can be built. Plains All American Pipeline has applied to build that new 123-mile pipeline as alternative to the one that burst.

What it isn’t telling people is that requires bulldozing a 100-foot corridor along the entire route, denuding hundreds of acres of land, crossing three rivers, three counties, crossing over the San Andreas Fault, and enabling ExxonMobil’s offshore production for decades to come — beyond the 2045 date by which California hopes to be carbon neutral.

Plains All American Pipeline’s message to Santa Barbara is a threat.

“Exxon has the right to turn those platforms back on, we have the right to repair the existing lines, and we’ve made the decision that is in the best interest of the community where to place it,” Steve Greig, Plains All American Pipeline’s government affairs director, was quoted as saying in a news report.

They know what’s good for us, and if we don’t let them build a new pipeline, they’ll use the old, leaky one instead. Nice coastline you got there, Santa Barbara. It would be a shame if something happened to it. Better let us have a do-over or else.

We have some rights, too. We have the right to deny ExxonMobil’s trucking scheme given that trucking is the least safe way to transport oil. A tanker crash shut down Highway 101 in Goleta as people were trying to evacuate during the Thomas Fire. On the Gaviota coast, there would be no way around such an incident.

Tanker trucks containing hazardous materials are prohibited along many waterways, tunnels and bridges. We have the right to deny Plains All American Pipeline’s new pipeline. Maybe they could repair their existing corroded pipeline as they threaten to do, but we have the right to ensure it meets stringent state requirements now that they can no longer get away with the looser federal oversight that they sued our county to get in the past. At least the existing pipeline would avoid the significant impacts of building a new pipeline and would certainly have a shorter lifespan than a brand new pipeline.

We have the right not to approve any new infrastructure to support offshore oil. We have a right, after the devastation of fires and mudslides linked to climate change, to speak our truth to power. ExxonMobil, which has known about climate change for decades and chose to mislead and undermine action, and Plains All American Pipeline, with its felony negligence, don’t deserve a second chance.

California is kicking its fossil fuel addiction. In 1969 getting off of oil was a dream. Now it is a reality and an imperative. Californians used 4 million gallons of gas less per day in 2017 than we did in 2006. The state is on track to get 5 million electric cars on the road, 100 percent electric buses for public transportation, and 100 percent renewable energy.

Seven offshore oil platforms are already being removed soon, and the more removed at one time, the more cost-effective it is. ExxonMobil should take the opportunity to get out now while the getting is good.

Katie Davis,

Santa Barbara Sierra Club chairwoman

Goleta

• • •

Regarding Randy Alcorn’s Jan. 27 column, “Our Nation Is in the Grip of the Moron Minority,” I’d like to remind Mr. Alcorn that there is a difference between being moronic and actually having a backbone by taking a stand on something you believe in and are passionate about.

The examples of moronic issues that Mr. Alcorn provides are things that have been kicked down the road by many administrations and people are fed up. That does not make us morons because we want them resolved.

For example, his point about decrying proposals for things like universal health care but howling over any attempts to reduce their Social Security or Medicare benefits are not really connected and is a poor conjecture. One is about being passionate about not losing our current health care to a substandard system and the other is not losing something we have paid into for years and deserve to get back. They are mutually exclusive.

Yes, you cannot make all the people happy all the time but you certainly can take a position and elect someone who you think can get something done, instead of pandering to the other side like numerous prior administrations have done. I’m all for agreement and compromise until it reaches the point that I believe my preferred American way of life is being threatened and changed permanently.

If wanting to change my nation for the better makes me a moron, so be it I suppose.

I think by calling any of us who feel we may fit into some of these categories morons, Mr. Alcon demonstrates his lack of any commitment and only wants to stick his head in the sand with his pansy middle-of-the-road attitude.

Also, since Noozhawk asks that we keep our opinions and information relevant to Santa Barbara County and the Central Coast, I believe Noozhawk should keep its columnist out of national politics and quit offending readers by calling us morons for our beliefs. Just saying.

Chris Anderson

Santa Barbara

• • •

Welcome to the socialist state of California. Everything is about power, government controlling our lives and shaming America.

In our own area, the Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees has eliminated the Pledge of Allegiance from all future meetings. According to emails by “ Campers Reform,” SBCC board president Robert Miller stated that he decided to “ discontinue use of the Pledge of Allegiance at board meetings for reasons related to history and symbolism. ( nativism + nationalism)

In the future, we can also look forward to more taxes (drinking water), more government directing our lives, and blaming everything on racism. And now the left in California wants free health care for illegal immigrants and free college for all. Who will pay for this? It will bankrupt us.

The question of the day, if other states adopt the views of California, is how can our Democratic Republic survive?

Don Thorn

Carpinteria

• • •

Mail Calls

Noozhawk welcomes and encourages expressions of all views on Santa Barbara County issues. Letters should be BRIEF — as in about 200 words-BRIEF — and each must include a valid mailing address and contact information. Pseudonyms will not be used, and repeat letters will be skipped.

With rare exceptions, this feature is published on Saturdays.

By submitting any content to Noozhawk, you warrant that the material is your original expression, free of plagiarism, and does not violate any copyright, proprietary, contract or personal right of anyone else. Noozhawk reserves, at our sole discretion, the right to choose not to publish a submission.

Click here for Noozhawk’s Terms of Use, and click here for more information about how to submit letters to the editor and other announcements, tips and stories.