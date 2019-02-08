From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Feb. 8, 2019

I have a couple of questions about the Feb. 5 story, “Lockdown Lifted After Law Enforcement Investigation on San Marcos High School Campus”:

» Do today’s teenagers have any idea what goes on under the hood of a car and what basic auto parts look like? Maybe Fortnite should develop an auto mechanics game.

» How much did it cost for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department presence on and around San Marcos High School? Not to minimize a school threat, but that was a very expensive misunderstanding.

Steve Montez

Santa Barbara

• • •

I’m curious why no one in local media is covering, in cold and rainy winter weather, the hundreds of folks on Santa Barbara streets without shelter? You’d think this would be of interest to at least some media outlets.

What do those folks do, and how do they protect themselves and one another (they do form small communities of care)? There are elderly folks out there, disabled men and women, the mentally ill. Most are tasked with caring for themselves. And yes, of course, there are some drinkers out there, too, with the disease of alcoholism.

By the latest homeless count, we have upward of 1,000 people in need of immediate housing and shelter; even when all the beds are added up, including the sporadically open warming centers, there is not enough. That leaves hundreds who shelter themselves one way or another, in pretty terrible conditions.

You’d think who they are and how they manage would make a decent story.

I haven’t the kind of contacts I once had with street people. But there are several outreach workers — David Hopkins from Doctors Without Walls-Santa Barbara Street Medicine, Jeff Shaffer from liveunited — who can connect you with some people out there. And there are also Santa Barbara’s restorative policing officers, Craig Burleigh, Keld Hove and Kent McBride. If need be I could connect you with them.

And I think at least some street folk — if you agreed not to use their names if they wanted to stay anonymous, and also not to give away the location of their spots — would talk to you.

And then there are those of us (and plenty of City of Santa Barbara or Santa Barbara County officials) who would discuss with you the unanswered needs for housing and shelter, sometimes promised in the far off pie-in-the sky future, but nowhere close to being provided.

Peter Marin

Santa Barbara

• • •

My family name, Behman, meant TreeMan, before my Russian grandfather’s name was changed to Beiman at Ellis Island; a mere single letter change, erasing the symbol that had stood for so many generations.

Maria Popova’s recent essay in Brain Pickings is on trees, a favorite topic for her. Trees are a symbol, a metaphor and the reality of what we collectively face; unimaginable adversity bearing down on us even faster than we dare to fear.

The abrupt changes hinted at in those majestic grounded beings who reach for the sky yet continue to sound the alarm, those changes are here now in Santa Barbara County. We are experiencing the confluence/convergence of all that has been predicted for half or a whole century into the future: fire, drought, extreme weather, typhoon/cyclones, rain bombs, mudslides and the chaos that arises from our collective failure to adequately adjust to the reality that keeps punching us this way and that.

Popova’s punch line at the end of her essay on trees is an unending call to action, not unlike that sounded by so many at the 50th anniversary event of the 1969 oil spill in the Santa Barbara Channel. If any county can hear it and rise to the call, it is this county, our county. We are a metaphor for the future. The future is here, now.

Irv Beiman

Santa Ynez

• • •

Mail Calls

Noozhawk welcomes and encourages expressions of all views on Santa Barbara County issues. Letters should be BRIEF — as in about 200 words-BRIEF — and each must include a valid mailing address and contact information. Pseudonyms will not be used, and repeat letters will be skipped.

With rare exceptions, this feature is published on Saturdays.

By submitting any content to Noozhawk, you warrant that the material is your original expression, free of plagiarism, and does not violate any copyright, proprietary, contract or personal right of anyone else. Noozhawk reserves, at our sole discretion, the right to choose not to publish a submission.

Click here for Noozhawk’s Terms of Use, and click here for more information about how to submit letters to the editor and other announcements, tips and stories.