From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Jan. 11, 2019

I loved, loved, loved Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen’s Jan. 6 column about his Alaskan malamute, Riley. I love dogs and was totally drawn to her gorgeous face.

I read this article to my husband over breakfast and we laughed and cried. Riley had such a personality. I would love to hear more, especially about her crashing a wedding. My husband said we would have invited her to ours had we known her. We never had the pleasure of meeting her but wish we had.

Thank you to Bill Macfadyen for sharing your story. Please consider writing a book, and accept our condolences for your loss.

Lisa Schatz

Santa Barbara

• • •

I just finished reading Bill Macfadyen’s tribute for Riley, and I can’t stop crying. It was beautiful.

Having had the privilege of meeting Riley a few times on her walks around Montecito, I can add that she was just as charming as she was gorgeous. My kids and I always loved Riley sightings on Hot Springs Road, and just a few weeks ago my daughter remarked that she hadn’t seen her familiar bushy tail in a while. Now I know why, and we are heartbroken, too.

Thank you for sharing her story. Our condolences to the Macfadyens.

Susan Gorman

Montecito

• • •

What a wonderful tribute to a very special dog. Bill Macfadyen’s story about Riley brought back so many wonderful memories of my own about my favorite dog, an Australian shepherd named Maddie. As difficult as a time it is for him, I can’t thank him enough for that gift.

Mark Holmes

Goleta

• • •

Very simply, thank you for “the Life of Riley.”

Duncan Turner M.D.

Santa Barbara

• • •

My thanks go to the good folks trying to mitigate the potential effects of another destructive rainfall in Montecito with their steel net project (“$7 Million Fundraising Effort Underway for Permitted Montecito Debris Net Project”). I live nearby, am mercifully in a very safe location, and applaud this effort.

I am, however, curious as to why The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County will not allow a net on one of its properties along what would appear to be a high-priority drainage area. Do you have any further insight?

James Taylor

Montecito

• • •

In a Dec. 28, 2018, letter to the editor, a reader opined that “clean water for drinking and agriculture is surely a good thing.”

At Aera Energy, we agree with that statement. But we strongly disagree with objections subsequently raised in the letter. The recently published draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) concluded that the proposed redevelopment of our historic East Cat Canyon oilfield can be accomplished while protecting water, wildlife and the environment.

Aera’s project, to be discussed at an upcoming Santa Barbara County public hearing, will comply with all local, state and federal regulations, including among others the county’s greenhouse gas emission CEQA guidelines, federal Clean Water, Clean Air and Endangered Species acts, and the California Clean Air and Global Warming Solutions (Assembly Bill 32) acts.

The County review will encompass other findings included in the draft EIR, some of which determined that the project’s impact on water in the Santa Maria groundwater basin is “less than significant.” The draft EIR further determined “there is no evidence of oil seeps resulting from the historic or recent steam injection in the Aera East Cat Canyon Oil field.”

We encourage interested parties to attend the EIR hearing and form their own, fact-based opinions.

Rick Rust

Aera Energy Santa Barbara representative

• • •

Regarding Randy Alcorn’s Jan. 6 column, “It’s Time to End the War on Truth,” this opinion is getting old and tiresome.

Forrest Libby

Lompoc

• • •

Vision Zero is a multinational road traffic safety project that challenges towns and cities internationally to set the goal of zero traffic deaths or severe injuries. It also commits communities to a fundamental shift in how they approach traffic safety.

The City of Santa Barbara took up the Vision Zero challenge in 2016 and decided to become a Vision Zero City last September in an effort to make the streets safer for pedestrians and bicyclists by prioritizing transportation safety above any other objective.

It won’t come as a surprise to residents to discover that the City of Santa Barbara is already failing to follow its own plans and goals by putting the desires of a developer to maximize profits ahead of the safety of residents biking around town and children going to school. Parents and residents should be outraged.

On Tuesday, the City Council set the date of the appeal of 711 N. Milpas St. It will come as no surprise to most to discover that it was filed by Anna Marie Gott, a vocal neighborhood activist, who seeks to have the city change how it operates for the good of our entire community.



The four-story mixed-use development project includes 76 residential units and more than 2,700 square feet of commercial space at the corner North Milpas and East Ortega streets. The proposed plan calls for vehicles to be perpendicularly parked on both sides of East Ortega rather than parallel to the street. This means every vehicle exiting a parking space will back into the street and into the bicycle path used by children going to and from Santa Barbara Junior High School.

Residents and customers of the building will face the same issues for the life of the project. In addition, vehicles parked on East Ortega will be limited to 90 minutes, which will necessitate an extraordinary amount of turnover in the parking spaces each day, which doesn’t exist now.

Backing into a street is often not safe due to speed, the inattention of drivers and poor visibility. It is also prohibited by the city’s own ordinances except for residential uses in which residents are extremely familiar with street activity and it does not pose a safety issue. It seems that the city’s own staff erred in allowing a modification that permitted vehicles to back into the street. It is also apparent that city staff failed to fully evaluate all of the relevant issues that result in foreseeable accidents.

Luckily, there is still time to change the project due to substantial changes that occurred between 2016 and 2018. To do this, residents need to act to make sure the project is denied and the appeal is upheld by attending the March 26 appeal at City Hall to voice their concerns over the city staff’s decision to permit a development that puts the safety of adults and children at risk solely to boost the profits of a developer.

Dana Johnson

Santa Barbara

• • •

