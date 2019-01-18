From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Jan. 18, 2019

After reading about the Santa Barbara City Council’s approval of a $40,000 contract for Suzanne Elledge Planning & Permitting Services to do preliminary work on a redesign of De la Guerra Plaza, I couldn’t help wondering what happened to the previous redesign of the plaza that was done in 2007-2008.

Ten years ago, the City of Santa Barbara and the Redevelopment Agency paid almost the same amount to Campbell & Campbell for a redesign and held numerous public hearings on the proposed project. Check the 2007-2008 city archives, or click here for a good summary in the Feb. 21, 2008, minutes of the Planning Commission.

So did we just waste all the money and hundreds of hours of input? What happened to that plan, why was that plan not followed and why are we starting all over again?

Addison Thompson

Santa Barbara

• • •

According to the Jan. 13 story about Ortega Park (“Santa Barbara Considering Fencing Off Ortega Park for Public Safety, Turf Protection”), the City Council is concerned about the presence of unwelcome intruders, loitering, illegal alcohol and drug use, and vandalism at the park. So they’re going to erect a permament fence.

As a proud sanctuary city, does this mean they think walls work?

Bob Davis

Santa Barbara

• • •

Given the sudden interest in cleaning up Ortega Park after years of ignoring the problems, maybe the City Council could next turn its attention to homeless encampments. They’re everywhere.

Frank Ramirez

Santa Barbara

• • •

Mail Calls

Noozhawk welcomes and encourages expressions of all views on Santa Barbara County issues. Letters should be BRIEF — as in about 200 words-BRIEF — and each must include a valid mailing address and contact information. Pseudonyms will not be used, and repeat letters will be skipped.

With rare exceptions, this feature is published on Saturdays.

By submitting any content to Noozhawk, you warrant that the material is your original expression, free of plagiarism, and does not violate any copyright, proprietary, contract or personal right of anyone else. Noozhawk reserves, at our sole discretion, the right to choose not to publish a submission.

Click here for Noozhawk’s Terms of Use, and click here for more information about how to submit letters to the editor and other announcements, tips and stories.