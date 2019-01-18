Pixel Tracker

From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Jan. 18, 2019

By Noozhawk Editors | January 18, 2019 | 9:00 p.m.

After reading about the Santa Barbara City Council’s approval of a $40,000 contract for Suzanne Elledge Planning & Permitting Services to do preliminary work on a redesign of De la Guerra Plaza, I couldn’t help wondering what happened to the previous redesign of the plaza that was done in 2007-2008.

Ten years ago, the City of Santa Barbara and the Redevelopment Agency paid almost the same amount to Campbell & Campbell for a redesign and held numerous public hearings on the proposed project. Check the 2007-2008 city archives, or click here for a good summary in the Feb. 21, 2008, minutes of the Planning Commission.

So did we just waste all the money and hundreds of hours of input? What happened to that plan, why was that plan not followed and why are we starting all over again?

Addison Thompson
Santa Barbara

                                                                 •        •        •

According to the Jan. 13 story about Ortega Park (“Santa Barbara Considering Fencing Off Ortega Park for Public Safety, Turf Protection”), the City Council is concerned about the presence of unwelcome intruders, loitering, illegal alcohol and drug use, and vandalism at the park. So they’re going to erect a permament fence.

As a proud sanctuary city, does this mean they think walls work?

Bob Davis
Santa Barbara

                                                                 •        •        •

Given the sudden interest in cleaning up Ortega Park after years of ignoring the problems, maybe the City Council could next turn its attention to homeless encampments. They’re everywhere.

Frank Ramirez
Santa Barbara

                                                                 •        •        •

