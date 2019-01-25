From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Jan. 25, 2019

In the Jan. 20 story, “Major Renovation Advances for Bohnett Park on Santa Barbara’s Westside,” was the Westside community consulted for what they would like included at the park? I hope so, but I saw no mention of how the decision came about.

I would have thought the community would have come up with the large barbecue grill idea. Did they?

This sounds like a beautiful plan. I just hope that the community feels included in the decision, not excluded.

I hope these plans work for the majority. It’s such a gorgeous spot.

Paulina Conn

Santa Barbara

• • •

I found the Jan. 22 story, “Southern California Edison Lawsuit Seeks to Shift Blame for Montecito Debris Flow Devastation,” to be an interesting and intriguing development in the Montecito saga. The attached cross-complaint seems like a straightforward — and devastating — blueprint for suing the county and other public agencies for damages. I’ll be curious to see if plaintiff’s attorneys representing victims will soon follow.

Seems like there’s more exposure than county officials care to admit.

P. Baker

Montecito

• • •

