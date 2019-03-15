From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending March 15, 2019

In reference to Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli’s March 10 story, “Planning Commission Spurns Inclusionary Housing Requirement for Santa Barbara AUD Projects,” take a look at the construction project now shadowing the Santa Barbara Bowl box office on North Milpas Street. That is what happens when the City of Santa Barbara rolls over and lets developers and large scale architects take over.

I encourage you to take a walk up Lowena Street, the entrance to this development. It is a small, narrow, funky street with an active creek running under it. This development project has close to 20 units and maybe one parking spot per unit.

Imagine what it’s going to look like with all the new residents living there. It’s Santa Barbara, so there will probably be more than one resident per unit. There is limited street parking. The thought that people won’t have cars is silly. There is no supermarket nearby to support all these new residents.

Wait, there’s more. Imagine the mornings when the new residents are heading to work and trying to turn left from Lowena onto East Anapamu Street with the Santa Barbara High School and downtown commuter traffic.

As a nearby neighbor to this project, it’s pretty clear that the city officials and architects who want “bonus density” don’t care about the current residents and the impacts of their actions. Ask any of them if they would want this built on their street; I’d be curious to hear to their replies.

Jennifer Miller

Santa Barbara

Thank you for the March 9 story, “For One Day, Drag Racing Goes Full Throttle Along Santa Barbara Waterfront.”

Being a very enthusiastic old car collector, when I first heard about the possibility of the Race of Gentlemen’s Santa Barbara Drags, I contacted the organizers to see if I could help in some way.

I was skeptical because Mel Shultz, the originator of the races, and his assistant, Amanda Leroux, were from New Jersey and knew little of the political nature of our little heaven. At the last minute, however, they got their permit!

One key local advocate was Seth Hammond, who single-handedly called on his friends to provide K-rail for both sides of the ⅛-mile track, a huge boost to the ability to stage the event!

I was fortunate to be in charge of all volunteers covering the entrance (ticket sales) and to the “pits.” Judging by the smiles on the spectators’ faces, the event was a tremendous success.

So, who won with this event? From my perspective, everyone! It was estimated that 12,000 to 15,000 people were on hand, which equates to happy restaurants, hotels, motels and shopping outlets. The City of Santa Barbara got a boost with its bed and other taxes, the Santa Barbara Police Department was highlighted by sending its DRAGG car down the track, and those who participated got to race their magnificent vintage machines.

For me, the most important realization was that of the youth in attendance. Most kids today have never been exposed to mechanics, but the Race of Gentlemen’s Santa Barbara Drags was completely about our heritage influenced by the advent and development of the automobile and motorcycle.

Even with so much enthusiasm, the question remains, will this happen again? Why not? It’s a winner for all!

Dana Newquist

Montecito

Regarding the March 13 article, “Governor’s Death Penalty Moratorium Affects 8 Men Sentenced to Die from Santa Barbara County,” what gives Gov. Gavin Newsom the wholesale reprieve authority to commute hundreds of death penalty sentences in one fell swoop?

Further, how can he defy the will of the electorate that has consistently voted — as recently as 2016 — in favor of the death penalty? If he doesn’t like the law, fine. But California has a constitutional process to change it, either with a ballot initiative or through the Legislature.

This is executive overreach that is roundly, and rightfully, condemned when President Donald Trump does it. How is this fair to voters, juries and, most important, the victims?

Dan Morales

Santa Barbara

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statement, “The intentional killing of another person is wrong ...,” should have been directed to Richard Allen Benson, who molested and murdered a Nipomo woman and her three young children. Too bad they didn’t get an opinion.

We’ve paid for this animal to be on death row for 31 years and 10 months so far. What a travesty!

Newsom further asserted that “the death penalty is unevenly and unfairly applied to people of color, people with mental disabilities and people who cannot afford costly legal representation. More than six in 10 people on California’s death row are people of color.”

First of all, you have to be mentally off your rocker to molest and murder four people. Guess that makes it more forgiving?

Second, should society really care what the race or gender is of the people who commit these awful crimes? Need I say more?

Chris Anderson

Santa Barbara

You have many local and insightful authors providing unique articles; it’s why a lot of us read Noozhawk. But Capt. David Bacon’s March 7 column, “Do You Dream of Being a Fishing Boat Captain? WaveWalker Charters Is for Sale,” is not one of those and only worthy of the classified section, not the homepage.

In a long, drawn-out fashion, he’s trying to sell his business. It’s painful. Please filter these out as I don’t want to go back to Edhat.

Richard Tennant

Santa Barbara

In Art Thomas’ March 8 letter to the editor, he states, “Consider that California’s population from births of offspring from longtime citizens has declined significantly in recent years. Yet at the same time, the population has gone up by millions due to immigration and births of immigrant children. We know that many of those immigrants are illegal immigrants ...”

This is how conspiracy theories start. While doing research on UC Santa Barbara enrollment increases over the past decade, I came across these interesting numbers:

» California’s population increased to 39.56 million in 2018 from 37.32 million in 2010, or 6 percent, which is not so much, really. Less than 1 percent per year.

» In the meantime, UCSB enrollment increased 16.9 percent, to 25,976 from 22,218, according to the UCSB Office of Budget and Planning.

Carmen Lodise

Goleta

