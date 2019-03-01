From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending March 1, 2019

The Feb. 27 story on the Santa Barbara County budget, “Supervisors Get Budget Preview, Consider Sales Tax Increase for Santa Barbara County Communities,” stated in part, “Santa Barbara County is looking at ... the potential for a funding gap continues to grow over the next five years as the costs keep increasing for employee salaries, benefits and pensions.”

When are we going to stop electing “leaders” who continue to provide salaries and benefits at these levels to their union supporters? Those of us in the private sector can only wish that we had the likes of what has become the norm in the public sector.

Art Thomas

Santa Barbara

• • •

I think — and know — that the ERG Resources project in Cat Canyon near Santa Maria is a GOOD THING!! We need to be drilling oil. We all drive cars, and so do YOU!

I live in Los Alamos, and having this company will be beneficial, but the Democrats and tree huggers are trying their best to knock it out. Shame on you hypocrites!

Suzan Tompkins

Los Alamos

• • •

Your Feb. 23 article on the drought, “Despite Abundant Winter Rains, Santa Barbara Remains in ‘Drought Emergency’,” is confusing. You report that Santa Barbara water supply manager Kelley Dyer told the Santa Barbara Water Commission that we ARE still in drought condition. But you also report that the U.S. Drought Monitor says Santa Barbara County is NOT in a drought condition.

Why didn’t your reporter address the obvious disagreement?

Jim Mannoia

Carpinteria

• • •

I enjoyed the Los Angeles Dodgers debacle portion of Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen’s March 1 column, and agree 100 percent. The Dodgers had a chance to make up for their World Series weakness with a top-of-the-line free agent but instead went with a laughably unserious offer. It was probably made only to appease the fans. Why do we support this?

Michael Gail

Malibu

• • •

Regarding Lou Cannon’s Feb. 25 column, “California, 15 Other States Claim Donald Trump Violated U.S. Constitution”:

This is a one-sided opinion, or hit piece if you will, by quoting individuals who have an agenda in mind that differ from many of us, and which can be argued until the cows come home. I can see why his opinions expressed are his own.

What bothers me most, though, is that some of these so-called opinion writers are political hacks using Noozhawk as their personal one-sided podium for their political agenda when Noozhawk states clearly that it is a hyperlocal news site that doesn’t care much care for form letters that outline national or international grievances and asks that we keep our opinions and information relevant to Santa Barbara County and the Central Coast. What about “relevant to Santa Barbara County and the Central Coast” is hard to understand?

I, for one would like to go somewhere where I don’t have to read one-sided politics for once, regardless of the political affiliation, and for Noozhawk to keep this news site local, keeping Lou Cannon’s and others’ politics out of it so I can drink my coffee, read my local news, and just relax and enjoy.

Chris Anderson

Santa Barbara

• • •

Mail Calls

Noozhawk welcomes and encourages expressions of all views on Santa Barbara County issues. Letters should be BRIEF — as in about 200 words-BRIEF — and each must include a valid mailing address and contact information. Pseudonyms will not be used, and repeat letters will be skipped.

With rare exceptions, this feature is published on Saturdays.

By submitting any content to Noozhawk, you warrant that the material is your original expression, free of plagiarism, and does not violate any copyright, proprietary, contract or personal right of anyone else. Noozhawk reserves, at our sole discretion, the right to choose not to publish a submission.

Click here for Noozhawk’s Terms of Use, and click here for more information about how to submit letters to the editor and other announcements, tips and stories.