Pixel Tracker

Saturday, March 2 , 2019, 12:14 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending March 1, 2019

By Noozhawk Editors | March 1, 2019 | 9:00 p.m.

The Feb. 27 story on the Santa Barbara County budget, “Supervisors Get Budget Preview, Consider Sales Tax Increase for Santa Barbara County Communities,” stated in part, “Santa Barbara County is looking at ... the potential for a funding gap continues to grow over the next five years as the costs keep increasing for employee salaries, benefits and pensions.”

When are we going to stop electing “leaders” who continue to provide salaries and benefits at these levels to their union supporters? Those of us in the private sector can only wish that we had the likes of what has become the norm in the public sector.

Art Thomas
Santa Barbara

                                                                 •        •        •

I think — and know — that the ERG Resources project in Cat Canyon near Santa Maria is a GOOD THING!! We need to be drilling oil. We all drive cars, and so do YOU!

I live in Los Alamos, and having this company will be beneficial, but the Democrats and tree huggers are trying their best to knock it out. Shame on you hypocrites!

Suzan Tompkins
Los Alamos

                                                                 •        •        •

Your Feb. 23 article on the drought, “Despite Abundant Winter Rains, Santa Barbara Remains in ‘Drought Emergency’,” is confusing. You report that Santa Barbara water supply manager Kelley Dyer told the Santa Barbara Water Commission that we ARE still in drought condition. But you also report that the U.S. Drought Monitor says Santa Barbara County is NOT in a drought condition.

Why didn’t your reporter address the obvious disagreement?

Jim Mannoia
Carpinteria

                                                                 •        •        •

I enjoyed the Los Angeles Dodgers debacle portion of Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen’s March 1 column, and agree 100 percent. The Dodgers had a chance to make up for their World Series weakness with a top-of-the-line free agent but instead went with a laughably unserious offer. It was probably made only to appease the fans. Why do we support this?

Michael Gail
Malibu

                                                                 •        •        •

Regarding Lou Cannon’s Feb. 25 column, “California, 15 Other States Claim Donald Trump Violated U.S. Constitution”:

This is a one-sided opinion, or hit piece if you will, by quoting individuals who have an agenda in mind that differ from many of us, and which can be argued until the cows come home. I can see why his opinions expressed are his own.

What bothers me most, though, is that some of these so-called opinion writers are political hacks using Noozhawk as their personal one-sided podium for their political agenda when Noozhawk states clearly that it is a hyperlocal news site that doesn’t care much care for form letters that outline national or international grievances and asks that we keep our opinions and information relevant to Santa Barbara County and the Central Coast. What about “relevant to Santa Barbara County and the Central Coast” is hard to understand?

I, for one would like to go somewhere where I don’t have to read one-sided politics for once, regardless of the political affiliation, and for Noozhawk to keep this news site local, keeping Lou Cannon’s and others’ politics out of it so I can drink my coffee, read my local news, and just relax and enjoy.

Chris Anderson
Santa Barbara

                                                                 •        •        •

Mail Calls

Noozhawk welcomes and encourages expressions of all views on Santa Barbara County issues. Letters should be BRIEF — as in about 200 words-BRIEF — and each must include a valid mailing address and contact information. Pseudonyms will not be used, and repeat letters will be skipped.

With rare exceptions, this feature is published on Saturdays.

By submitting any content to Noozhawk, you warrant that the material is your original expression, free of plagiarism, and does not violate any copyright, proprietary, contract or personal right of anyone else. Noozhawk reserves, at our sole discretion, the right to choose not to publish a submission.

Click here for Noozhawk’s Terms of Use, and click here for more information about how to submit letters to the editor and other announcements, tips and stories.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 