From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending March 22, 2019

Regarding the Santa Barbara City Council’s March 19 approval of reverse angled parking along East Cabrillo Boulevard, “Angled-Parking Plan Approved for Portion of Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara,” the City of Los Angeles did this on part of the beachfront road between Manhattan Beach and Playa de Ray.

Four lanes were reduced to two since the diagonally parked car must have room to pull out safely. One lane each way became a nightmare, and within a very short time diagonal parking was removed. It was a very costly mistake.

In Santa Barbara, we have the additional problem caused by the removal of the southbound entrance ramp to Highway 101 at Hot Springs Road, which causes traffic to back up on Cabrillo and Coast Village Road. City officials should be aware of what happened in Los Angeles before making this change.

Beth Leddy

Montecito

• • •

As you may be aware, the City of Santa Barbara is requesting that certain property owners have their sewer laterals inspected, repaired and/or replaced if necessary. While the objective of this program is valid, there is also a large probability that property owners could be scammed by unscrupulous plumbing contractors looking to increase their profits by recommending that more work be done than is required, or failing to inform the property owner of all potential solutions.

We had a well-known local plumbing contractor do the lateral inspection for my elderly mother-in-law’s home. They emailed and called us the next day and for several days thereafter pressuring us to sign a contract for a $5,900 repair well before we were ever contacted by the city with the results of the inspection. Alarmed by this, we scheduled a second inspection with another plumber.

Now confused by conflicting inspection results, I met with city officials to discuss both inspection reports and the overall issue. Althought we do have an issue that needs repair, it was during these discussions with city staff that I was informed of new trenchless liner/sealer techniques that could repair our issue for a fraction of the first plumber’s estimate.

My advice: Fully investigate your inspection report findings and look into all possible repair options. You may save yourself a lot of money and headaches.

Mike Setka

Santa Barbara

• • •

As a geologist, I have been in the field for the last three weeks, installing 17 groundwater monitoring and injection wells in downtown Santa Barbara. Although the groundwater beneath this site was contaminated decades ago, the remediation or “cleanup” continues to this day.

I am reminded of what Annie Leonard said during the recent commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the 1969 oil spill in the Santa Barbara Channel: “What do we do when we find ourselves in a hole? Stop digging.”

The City of Santa Barbara does not drink from its groundwater. But Santa Maria does. The water that sits beneath Cat Canyon connects to the Santa Maria groundwater basin, which supplies thousands of people with drinking water. This is same basin that ERG Resources, Aera Energy and PetroRock Energy oil companies want to drill through to install 750 new oil wells.

Allowing these wells to be installed and oil to be extracted under the proposed high-pressure steam injection methods would put the safety of drinking water at extreme risk.

Blowouts in oil and gas wells happen all too often. I have been on these sites. I have seen the damage.

Allowing these wells to be installed would be a disaster and a national embarrassment, given that we are in the county in which the environmental movement was born. Not only would we keep digging ourselves into a hole, we would guarantee a darker and more dismal future for our children and future generations to inherit.

Please do not be fooled in thinking an “accident” won’t happen in Cat Canyon. It will.

Camille Collett

Santa Barbara

• • •

A donnybrook took place March 13 at the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission meeting in Santa Maria over whether to approve a large expansion of ERG Resources oil and gas drilling in Cat Canyon. ERG faced off against an army of resource and climate defenders.

In the morning, the county Planning Department and ERG presented the final Environmental Impact Report and their case for going ahead with 187 new super steam injecting wells drilled through the Santa Maria groundwater basin. After lunch, the commissioners heard comments from about 50 to 100 attendees. The comments were about 2-to-1 against this Sisquoc mega development.

Commenting first, I got one minute to describe several “inadequacies” in the EIR. I picked three big ones:

» ERG is ignoring a natural gas risk management plan requirement (H&S Code 6.95). Per the EIR, ERG won’t be required to comply with this safety code even when its gas production triples in the future.

» The EIR ignores recent federal findings of cyclic steam oil extraction causing groundwater contamination at Orcutt Hill, Oxnard and Bakersfield facilities.

» The EIR doesn’t describe code compliance by ERG at its current facilities, let alone potential compliance with regulations at a much larger and more dangerous facility.

After hearing all the comments, the Planning Commission said it will only consider comments from ERG, county planners and one opposing group, the Environmental Defense Center, at its next meeting. The EDC did a fantastic job in revealing many EIR flaws but then why did we all spend the whole day there?

To ignore other EIR inadequacies that I and others detailed is a blatant violation of the review process. Will the commission conduct a legal evaluation of the EIR at its March 27 meeting? Stay tuned.

Larry Bishop

Buellton

• • •

Mail Calls

Noozhawk welcomes and encourages expressions of all views on Santa Barbara County issues. Letters should be BRIEF — as in about 200 words-BRIEF — and each must include a valid mailing address and contact information. Pseudonyms will not be used, and repeat letters will be skipped.

With rare exceptions, this feature is published on Saturdays.

By submitting any content to Noozhawk, you warrant that the material is your original expression, free of plagiarism, and does not violate any copyright, proprietary, contract or personal right of anyone else. Noozhawk reserves, at our sole discretion, the right to choose not to publish a submission.

Click here for Noozhawk’s Terms of Use, and click here for more information about how to submit letters to the editor and other announcements, tips and stories.