From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending March 29, 2019

Noozhawk reporter Josh Molina’s interesting March 26 story about the approval of a 76-unit Milpas apartment building (“76-Unit Apartment Project Approved for Milpas Street in Santa Barbara”) shows so clearly how “development” plays out in Santa Barbara.

This monster is wholly inappropriate for the Milpas corridor, including the 700 block. Our Eastside City Council representative, Jason Dominguez, was correct to hotly contest the council’s weak-kneed approval.

Mayor Cathy Murillo has already forgotten where she came from. “This project would absolutely never go into San Roque Samarkand or the Mesa,” Dominguez said. “It is being shoved into a ZIP code. It makes no sense.”

Let’s have some of these mammoth conversions there on the Upper Eastside, over in San Roque, or near where some of our council members dwell.

Dan McCaslin

Santa Barbara

• • •

City of Santa Barbara staff chose to supersize an apartment project at 711 N. Milpas St. over the safety of children walking or biking to Santa Barbara Junior High School on East Ortega Street. Why are they giving the sidewalk and street to this developer? Staff says it was done because “the staff-recommended plan prevailed as superior for public access and safety.”

Huh?!?!?! Imagine kids walking and bicycling behind cars at the same time as residents backing out of their parking spots while rushing to work. This will increase car-pedestrian friction and accidents. Parking offloaded to Ortega Street equals more units to build and rent.

The city’s ordinances only allow a street to be altered under specific conditions. Those “specific conditions”? Only when the alterations “are made necessary by the conditions of the terrain and the existing improvements contiguous to the property involved.”

That means if it is too steep or impossible to have a sidewalk, they won’t put one in. Hold on! This property already has a sidewalk. Could the difficult “terrain” be the pot holes!?

The street will be changing unless residents take a stand on March 26 and demand the City Council to step in.

The city might have different standards on how residents are treated depending on their socioeconomics. East Beach residents halted council action recently over restriping of East Cabrillo Boulevard, complaining about the lack of notice for back-in parking. There were two council meetings and two workshops. The Brinkerhoff Avenue Landmark District kept its angled parking after a council meeting was held and residents insisted.

Anna Marie Gott

Santa Barbara

• • •

I’m an avid Noozhawk reader. Thank you!

Just today I was pleasantly surprised and even brought to tears by some of the articles and focus Noozhawk is giving to mental health/illness awareness as well as addiction/substance use disorder issues.

Please let me know if and how Recovery Road Medical Center and our medical directors — both physicians and board-certified in addiction illnesses as well as other health issues such as chronic pain and trauma — can contribute in any way.

Thank you!

Kelli Sullivan, clinical director

Recovery Road Medical Center

Santa Barbara

• • •

In the March 22 article, “Supporters See Light at End of Tunnel Despite Drop in Ridership Aboard Pacific Surfliner,” about commuter rail service between Ventura and Goleta, there is a confusing paragraph that mentions a rider using a “bus”:

“Spach works for the Transportation Security Administration at the Santa Barbara Airport. He gets on the bus in Carpinteria about 6:30 a.m., and after two stops he’s at work a few minutes later.”

Am I missing something?

I worked for years off Bailard Avenue in eastern Carpinteria and I’m very interested in efforts to ease commuter congestion on Highway 101.

Ken Dunkley

Santa Barbara

• • •

While there are many aspects of Noozhawk I value and appreciate, I am canceling due to the weekly diatribe you publish from Ron Fink. His trash is not news; it is Noozhawk-supported opinion, and if this is Noozhawk’s opinion, I cannot trust Noozhawk.

Matt Cheresh

Santa Barbara

• • •

After reading the final Environmental Impact Report and the Santa Barbara County staff recommendation regarding the ERG Resources application for expanded oil development in Cat Canyon, I spoke with Errin Briggs, the energy specialist in the county Planning and Development Department. Our conversation was enlightening and troubling.

First of all, the consultant that provided the analysis for the county’s reports was selected and paid by the oil company seeking the permit. In the interest of maintaining at least an appearance of impartiality, this is simply unsupportable.

The other dismaying reality that was obvious from our conversation is that the Planning and Development Department primarily sees these matters from the viewpoint of the oil companies. If an area has been historically zoned for oil development, then, case closed, that’s what should happen now and into the future, almost regardless of the environmental, health or economic consequences to residents.

This is a corruption of the California Environmental Quality Act process, requiring the project to be proven dangerous rather than shown to be safe. And when this standard is met, the facts are often ignored.

Even with this pro-oil prejudice, however, the following eye-popping paragraph appears embedded within the county report: “In summary, cumulative oil development within Cat Canyon oil field and corresponding oil transport would result in a significant and unavoidable impact associated with an accidental oil, produced water or other hazardous material spill that could have substantial and long-term effects on ... hydrological resources ...”

This is the very groundwater that more than 200,000 North County residents depend on.

Separate from this is the fact that this company has chosen not to be a responsible corporate citizen. ERG Resources refuses to pay $14.2 million in property taxes. This is money that could be used for schools and other pressing needs.

The Cat Canyon decision now stands with our five planning commissioners. Hopefully, they are aware of the glaring bias and inadequacy of the staff reports. After they vote, the Board of Supervisors, our directly elected officials, will have a say. Your voice counts here. Let them know your thoughts.

Seth Steiner

Los Alamos

• • •

