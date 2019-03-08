From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending March 8, 2019

Between gangs and weed, Lompoc is building quite a reputation.

Dan Rosenberger

Santa Barbara

• • •

Last month, I attended a Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting where they reviewed an oil industry regulatory compliance report compiled by the county Planning Department. The board wanted to know how many health, safety and environmental violations that oil companies had throughout the county. The report covered all violation notices issued by five regulatory agencies to 23 oil and gas production facilities countywide, between 2015 and 2018.

Not surprisingly, one oil company stood out as a chronic violator. But the big surprise, in this report, was the lack of violations found in all of the other producers: 22 of the 23 facilities reportedly had almost zero violations over four years!

These were incredible results! The oil business is messy. Pipes leak, spills are not reported or cleaned up, emergency plans are not implemented, etc.

In my 30 years as a hazardous material inspector at oil facilities from Los Angeles to Santa Maria, I found tons of violations inspecting these large facilities. Where did these Immaculate Inspections in this report come from?

Give me a break. Inspectors from five agencies, for four years, found only a handful of violations? After I brought this up at the board meeting, a planning staffer said that only violations that weren’t corrected within 30 days of notice were counted as violations.

Oh really? So an oil pipe leak, ignored for months, did not occur since the operator repaired the leak within 30 days of a written notice by an inspector? Now that is extreme enforcement for you!

Larry Bishop

Buellton

• • •

It is disappointing to see that Hollister Ranch is seeking to disqualify Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Colleen Sterne from ruling on the issue of allowing the public to have a say on how a settlement of its rights to access its beaches is resolved. (“Hollister Ranch Homeowners Want Judge Removed from Public Access Lawsuit,” March 2)

The overland easement granted by the Los Angeles YMCA as part of its development of a youth facility on Hollister Ranch was given to the public, not the government. Before the government — in this case the California State Coastal Conservancy and the California Coastal Commission — negate that easement, the public has a right to have a seat at the table.

Government in secrecy is not government at all but a form of dictatorship.

Bob Hazard

Gaviota

• • •

Regarding Randy Alcorn’s Feb. 24 commentary, “California, It’s Well Past Time to Put Out the No Vacancy Sign,” I can only say AMEN!

He is spot-on about the issue. The only thing missing in his article is an answer to the question of what we, the people, can do about it when our elected elitist “leaders” force their misguided ideas upon us.

In the past few years, the Legislature has passed numerous new laws that basically require cities and counties to ensure that more housing units are built. Gov. Gavin Newsom now says that California has a housing unit deficit of 3.5 million units. And as Alcorn pointed out, our state “leaders” are now resorting to suing their citizens to ensure their ideas are followed.

But what is the reason that a housing deficit exists, if in fact it does?

Consider that California’s population from births of offspring from longtime citizens has declined significantly in recent years. Yet at the same time, the population has gone up by millions due to immigration and births of immigrant children. We know that mnay of those immigrants are illegal immigrants, especially considering that California’s “leaders” have proclaimed our state and many of its cities are “sanctuaries” for illegal immigrants seeking to escape the law.

The logical conclusion is that the taxpayers and citizens are once again being forced by California’s “leadership” to bear the brunt of the wave of illegal immigrants by providing housing for them similar to the way we have been forced to provide medical care, schooling, food, etc.

Why do you suppose that is?

One possible reason to consider is that the number of representatives in Congress is based on total population, citizen and noncitizen. Since California has, for the past few decades, been a liberal-voting state, more representatives in Congress generally means more congressional votes for national liberal causes. Could that have anything to do with it?

Art Thomas

Santa Barbara

• • •

