From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Nov. 16, 2018

By Noozhawk Editors | November 16, 2018 | 9:00 p.m.

I have three thoughts about the Santa Barbara City Council’s recent hurry-up decision to move forward with putting a homeless camp in the commuter parking lot at Carrillo and Castillo streets downtown (“City Council Moves Forward on Tiny Home Proposal for Santa Barbara Commuter Lot Site,” Nov. 13):

» The commuter parking lot being proposed for this vagrant camp is also one of the two finalist locations being touted by the city as the location of the new police station. Obviously, it cannot serve both uses but the city is floating both uses for it.

It is inconceivable that the city administrator and his staff don’t know that both uses are being proposed for the same parking lot. Is this another shell game by the city?

» Carrillo Street is the gateway to downtown Santa Barbara from Highway 101. Is a vagrant camp what we really want to showcase to visitors and tourists coming into our city?

»Grant funds are overused by the city — and all bureaucratic entities, for that matter — to fund projects that they can’t fund from our own funding sources. But “grants” are not free money although the staff touts them as such.

Grants are simply funds that have been taken from taxpayers all over the state or country by force (i.e. mandatory taxes) that then have a small portion handed back to us — after the well-paid staffs/bureaucrats have been compensated — in the form of these “free money grants.”

I wonder when or if we taxpayers/citizens will wake up.

Art Thomas
Santa Barbara

So the City of Santa Barbara wants to build tiny homes for the homeless and displace 150 commuters. Well, when you have open borders and a sanctuary state, and free food, free health care and free education as the new governor advocates, welcome to the new California. Maybe the city ought to take the money and fix our streets.

Also, many of these fools choose that lifestyle but will take all the free stuff you can offer. When I was a kid long ago, they were just called bums. There is a big difference from having a family and experiencing hard times to these single individuals wandering our streets.

Once Gov. Gavin Newsom takes control, I believe you will see a mass exodus from this state. It’s going to be just terrible. Go take a look at San Francisco.

John Sween
Santa Barbara

I suppose veteran political journalist Lou Cannon can be forgiven for omitting two history-making women candidates — South Dakota Gov.-elect Kristi Noem and Sen.-elect Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee — from his Nov. 13 roundup of history-making women candidates. Noem and Blackburn are Republicans so they’re just second-class citizens.

Deplorable.

Bree Morris
Santa Barbara

