From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Nov. 23, 2018

Just reading about the City of Santa Barbara planning to house homeless people for three-month periods, I would very much like to have use of one of these homes for December, January and February.

Michigan winters can be so not comfortable, and three months is a perfect timetable. We wouldn’t require the food service. We would also pay any appropriate stipend.

I lived in Santa Barbara, Isla Vista and Summerland back in the day. It would be so delightful to revisit one of my favorite places with the assistance of the City of Santa Barbara.

Sandra Lantto

Clawson, Mich.

• • •

The problem of the hypodermic needle found at Santa Barbara’s Plaza Vera Cruz (“Needle Prick of Child at Playground Shines Spotlight on Safety at Santa Barbara Parks”), and all the other problems that we’ve been discussing for more than a decade about vagrants in our town, could be dramatically reduced if we just “stopped feeding the pigeons.”

In other words, we continue to provide a lot of expensive aid to help the “homeless,” which just attracts more vagrants — just as throwing out pigeon food attracts more and more pigeons along with the mess they create.

About 12 or 13 years ago, Santa Barbara County and the City of Santa Barbara kicked off a 10-year plan to eliminate homelessness. After millions of our dollars thrown at the pigeons, the problem is worse now than when that plan was instituted.

I have asked police and civic leaders in other tourist-focused and ocean-fronting cities that do NOT have vagrants all over how they do it. Their answer in every case was that they simply do not allow it. The police tell them to move on, the city doesn’t provide handouts, etc.

Yet in Santa Barbara, I have listened to the police chief state that these vagrants aren’t a police problem but are a social problem. I have heard city staff state that we can’t run them out of town because the ACLU will sue us. I have heard the city attorney state that these vagrants are considered residents of our city the moment they arrive in town so we have to treat them as residents. So we continue to spend our hard-earned money to provide for them.

Doing the same thing over and over doesn’t seem to be getting results. Perhaps it’s time that we stopped “feeding the pigeons.”

Art Thomas

Santa Barbara

• • •

While reading Louise Palanker’s Nov. 17 column and the question from Allie about her boyfriend wanting a break (“Boyfriend Wants a Break, Friends and Dating, the Meaning of Being Mean”), the first thing I thought was, “He did this over a text?”

What in the world? Is that really where we are today? You don’t want to face the consequences of breaking someone’s heart, so you do it over text?

This generation is going to have a hard time dealing with real life issues when you cannot do it in a text.

Rhoda Johnson

Los Olivos

• • •

The sky is again filled with toxic wildfire smoke. What we wouldn’t give to live in a fireproof home so that the thought of losing our lives and everything we own didn’t haunt us?

Invented almost 100 years ago, autoclaved aerated concrete, or AAC, is not a new product. After World War II, 60 percent of the buildings in Germany were rebuilt using it under the brand names Ytong or Hebel. AAC has undergone all the building materials construction testing in 49 states, including seismic, but California restricts its use.

AAC should be the automatic choice for California instead of such materials as concrete board. Precast AAC is composed of quartz sand, calcined gypsum, lime, cement, water and aluminum powder. Quartz sand does not burn, making it noncombustible. AAC emits no toxic fumes when exposed to fire.

The material meets stringent building codes, which is a safety feature for occupants. Given a six hour-rating for an 8-inch thick wall of AAC, it holds the highest fire rating in the industry!

Earthquakes are also an ongoing concern, and AAC is widely approved for use in all seismic zones around the world. AAC buildings withstood the 1995 Great Hanshin earthquake and fire in Kobe, Japan, and are credited with stopping the post-quake fires.

Termites, too, are a costly destroyer of homes in California. To have a building material such as AAC that is impenetrable by insects, termites and pests is paramount to good construction. The high quantity of quartz sand makes it impervious to subterranean termites.

In our climate, it is essential to use an inorganic, mineral-based building material impermeable to mold and mildew. Because of its composition, AAC has no harmful volatile organic compounds off gassing. The American Lung Association has declared it the healthiest building material.

Heating and air conditioning can be major cost factors in operating any type of building, but an 8-inch AAC wall provides an insulation value of R-8. Due to its unique structure with millions of air pockets, AAC also absorbs sound and has achieved a 57 db Sound Transmission Class rating.

The question remains why we are not using this environmentally safe green building material in California? Time is running out for lobbies that endanger our lives during fires.

Lu Curtis. retired architect

Santa Barbara

• • •

