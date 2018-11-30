From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Nov. 30, 2018

Why not build the new Santa Barbara police station where the proposed “tiny homes” for the homeless were going to be?

Carl Hopkins

Santa Barbara

• • •

Regarding the new police station site selection, I write in opposition to the location at the Louise Lowry Davis Center, teen center and Spencer Adams Park, including the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club.

A large building with its comings and goings, and possible noise, is incompatible with this largely quiet, residential neighborhood, including some senior citizens’ apartment buildings. The additional cars would add to an already busy De la Vina Street.

Spencer Adams Park is a quiet oasis, with flowers, trees, grass and beautiful mountain views. People living in urban areas need light, air and open space to thrive. The loss of a city park would not be replaceable near downtown.

The Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club, a unique, long-time treasure in the community, founded in 1937, offers youth and adults of all ages a game that almost anyone can play. It is low cost and provides social interaction and light exercise eight times per week. Spencer Adams Park was named after a lawn bowler who donated the funds to the city to build the clubhouse in 1956.

Recognizing that the other potential police station site houses the Saturday morning farmers market and not wishing to be pitted against another group in our community, I, nevertheless, believe that the farmers market can be moved to another suitable location where parking may be better. However, the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club is not likely to be moved to a downtown location because of lack of availability of park space and cost.

Janet Napier, president

Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club

• • •

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen’s Nov. 23 column on a proposed apartment complex at 711 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara was incorrect.

He wrote: “In 2016, he brought his idea to the ABR, which OK’d the plans. But then architects RRM Design Group returned with some new design elements, asked for and received an indefinite continuance for further neighborhood compatibility work.”

The project received (I would argue that point) preliminary design approval on June 20, 2016. RRM Design Group went away in 2016 with the PDA and only returned in May 2018 to the Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review to begin work on the final plans.

RRM was not bringing anything back for a compatibility analysis. What it was bringing back was a revised project that had to have a substantial conformance determination made and the final details of a project reviewed and approved.

The project had to be revised due to changes in removing approximately 56 percent of the commercial square footage from the first floor and putting residential in its place, adding two new roof decks and raising the interior building by about five feet due to new flood zone and loan requirements.

There were other changes ... All of these changes triggered something called a substantial conformance determination that the ABR had to make. If the ABR decides at final approval that the changes don’t substantially conform to the previous PDA, then it has the ability to deny the project. That is what the ABR did on Nov. 19.

That said, there were five meetings where issues with the project, substantial conformance and the details were reviewed. You should know that city staff has provided inaccurate information about the project, which has been a real problem and one of the reasons why we had five meetings and not fewer.

You should also know that the compatibility criteria analysis was never made properly. If you look at the first meeting, which was scheduled as a comments-only agenda item, the compatibility criteria analysis was discussed and voted on. The staff person running the meeting didn’t know what they were doing. They should have never allowed a vote because the compatibility criteria analysis requires a public notice and to be listed as a action item. This wasn’t done and a real vote didn’t happen, but staff treated it like a final decision was made.

This is all part of the state Brown Act and city ordinances, which people were not following. That error is one of many in this project, and I hope to see them all laid out during the appeal. Staff, including Assistant City Attorney Tava Ostrenger, are not correct in some of the assumptions they made. They either didn’t have purview over many actions they thought they had or didn’t read the ordinances. The Ordinances in question have too many “shalls,” which are mandatory, in them to allow some of the changes staff thought they could make changes, too.

Anna Marie Gott

Santa Barbara

• • •

Mail Calls

Noozhawk welcomes and encourages expressions of all views on Santa Barbara County issues. Letters should be BRIEF — as in about 200 words-BRIEF — and each must include a valid mailing address and contact information. Pseudonyms will not be used, and repeat letters will be skipped.

With rare exceptions, this feature is published on Saturdays.

By submitting any content to Noozhawk, you warrant that the material is your original expression, free of plagiarism, and does not violate any copyright, proprietary, contract or personal right of anyone else. Noozhawk reserves, at our sole discretion, the right to choose not to publish a submission.

Click here for Noozhawk’s Terms of Use, and click here for more information about how to submit letters to the editor and other announcements, tips and stories.