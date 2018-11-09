Saturday, November 10 , 2018, 1:48 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 

From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Nov. 9, 2018

By Noozhawk Editors | November 9, 2018 | 9:00 p.m.

Thank you for bringing the heartbreaking news of the imminent closure of Sears at La Cumbre Plaza, “Sears in Santa Barbara Is on Latest Store-Closure List.” Sears was by far my favorite department store in the Santa Barbara area, and I will miss it very much.

It angers me that the company’s financial woes might have been avoided. While “company officials have blamed a variety of factors, including competition from online vendors and a change in consumer buying habits” (that is to say, “It’s not our fault!”), a truer underlying reason was CEO Eddie Lampert’s destructive devotion to Ayn Rand’s ideology of individual selfishness, as demonstrated in these examples.

» Meet the Billionaire Investor Who Led Sears into Bankruptcy

» CEO of Sears Fails His Company by Believing in Ayn Rand and the Invisible Hand

Thanks to the Noozhawk for your excellent work!

Temmo Korisheli
Goleta

                                                                 •        •        •

Congratulations to the Montecito Water Security Team that was elected Nov. 6. After all that’s happened to our community, it’s simply irresponsible not to explore all methods and opportunities to protect and strengthen our water and sanitary infrastructure and supply sources.

The behavior of the Montecito Sanitary District in this election was particularly suspicious. I hope the new board members, Dana Newquist and Woody Barrett, will bring authentic transparency to the staff and board decision making. It’s been a mystery for long enough.

Carly Marshall
Montecito

                                                                 •        •        •

Mail Calls

Noozhawk welcomes and encourages expressions of all views on Santa Barbara County issues. Letters should be BRIEF — as in about 200 words-BRIEF — and each must include a valid mailing address and contact information. Pseudonyms will not be used, and repeat letters will be skipped.

With rare exceptions, this feature is published on Saturdays.

By submitting any content to Noozhawk, you warrant that the material is your original expression, free of plagiarism, and does not violate any copyright, proprietary, contract or personal right of anyone else. Noozhawk reserves, at our sole discretion, the right to choose not to publish a submission.

Click here for Noozhawk’s Terms of Use, and click here for more information about how to submit letters to the editor and other announcements, tips and stories.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 