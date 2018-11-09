From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Nov. 9, 2018

Thank you for bringing the heartbreaking news of the imminent closure of Sears at La Cumbre Plaza, “Sears in Santa Barbara Is on Latest Store-Closure List.” Sears was by far my favorite department store in the Santa Barbara area, and I will miss it very much.

It angers me that the company’s financial woes might have been avoided. While “company officials have blamed a variety of factors, including competition from online vendors and a change in consumer buying habits” (that is to say, “It’s not our fault!”), a truer underlying reason was CEO Eddie Lampert’s destructive devotion to Ayn Rand’s ideology of individual selfishness, as demonstrated in these examples.

» Meet the Billionaire Investor Who Led Sears into Bankruptcy

» CEO of Sears Fails His Company by Believing in Ayn Rand and the Invisible Hand

Thanks to the Noozhawk for your excellent work!

Temmo Korisheli

Goleta

• • •

Congratulations to the Montecito Water Security Team that was elected Nov. 6. After all that’s happened to our community, it’s simply irresponsible not to explore all methods and opportunities to protect and strengthen our water and sanitary infrastructure and supply sources.

The behavior of the Montecito Sanitary District in this election was particularly suspicious. I hope the new board members, Dana Newquist and Woody Barrett, will bring authentic transparency to the staff and board decision making. It’s been a mystery for long enough.

Carly Marshall

Montecito

• • •

Mail Calls

