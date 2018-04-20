From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for Week Ending April 20, 2018

It is heartening to read retired Judge Frank Ochoa's extensive history and defense of the critical role played in our democracy by the institution of the jury trial.

Even when litigants do not avail themselves of this option, the opportunity to do so keeps the system more honest. Today, however, the threat to the right to jury trial comes more from corporate lobbyists and their friends in the legislatures than from the reluctance of individual citizens to serve.

Almost every service people buy from businesses comes with a set of contracted conditions that few nonlawyers can decipher.

Certainly we are aware at this time of controversy as to how much of our personal information is sold after accumulators like Twitter gather and market it. They have a contract that allows this.

Less attention is paid to the specification in these contracts that all controversies between the parties must be settled by arbitration.

In almost all such cases, the arbitrator is named by the corporate or business entity (raising the question of whether the arbitrator can be fair without the risk of losing further work should she or he rule against the company that selected him or her).

Arbitrations are heard in private. Generally there is no public record made. The results are kept secret. There is no appeal to a higher review body allowed. The injured party customer is not allowed to sue in court at all, much less present the matter to a jury.

All of these limits are intended to hamstring the wronged party and benefit the company.

In particular, they are intended to deny the wronged party access to resources needed to pursue the remedy sought. Because arbitration takes away civil lawsuits and arbitration will not recognize class actions, the ability to attract effective representation is denied. What is the cost of litigating a $100 abuse? Individuals simply walk away from such cases, but a lawyer representing thousands of such wronged parties could get a remedy.

In theory, of course, customers can refuse to sign contracts that require arbitration in lieu of access to the civil courts. But how many people know that the arbitration clause is buried in the pages of fine print they simply ignore? And even if they did know it, refusal to agree to the term is not a negotiable point. The clause is there, take it or do without the service.

Legislatures in some states have attempted to protect their residents from these “adhesion” contracts by allowing the customer to ignore them when they are not truly bargained for. But the courts, using a 1925 federal law, have thrown out these protections even when the contract specifically provided that the arbitration requirement would not exist if state law in the customer’s jurisdiction prohibited it.

So, while lauding jury trials and properly noting their historic value in protecting our people from injustice, we must consider the denial of this remedy to so many in our current times by the abuse of the arbitration system.

Glen Mowrer

Santa Barbara

• • •

In memory of Dr. Amanda Lumsden, and her colleague Dr. Tiffany Margolin, I want to offer my heartfelt condolences to their families and friends. Unfortunately, I never knew them, but would have loved to have had her and Dr. Margolin to care for my own two beloved cats.

Even though I love dogs, too, I have a special place in my heart for cats. As soon as I left for college, I went to the Santa Barbara shelter to take one home. I’m in my late 60s now and have always had several sharing my house ever since I was 18.

This story and the story about the death of Tiffany Margolin, who died three months before Manda, broke my heart. I’m not saying I know their reasons for taking their lives, but my guess would be that it takes a special, big-hearted soul to do their very special kind of work. We are so grateful for them to have been able to do what must be done at the end of our beloved pets’ lives.

I have suffered from depression for many years, and often wonder why there seems to be so little help in the Santa Barbara community for us. Even as people who usually take precedence over animals, there is little to no help, to ease our suffering and pain. It may be because to feel grief and pain ourselves and for our animals, to some, seems so ridiculous and even shameful, when the truth is our pets love us unconditionally, and you know they want to comfort us when we’re sad and in pain. Perhaps more than another person can help us.

I’m so saddened by the news of these two young wonderful human beings, and know the community will suffer by their loss.

Judith Gallenson

Santa Barbara

• • •

Mail Calls

Noozhawk welcomes and encourages expressions of all views on Santa Barbara County issues. Letters should be brief, and each must include a valid mailing address and contact information. Pseudonyms will not be used.

By submitting any content to Noozhawk, you warrant that the material is your original expression, free of plagiarism, and does not violate any copyright, proprietary, contract or personal right of anyone else. Noozhawk reserves, at our sole discretion, the right to choose not to publish a submission.

Click here for Noozhawk’s Terms of Use, and click here for more information about how to submit letters to the editor and other announcements, tips and stories.