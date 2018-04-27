From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for Week Ending April 27, 2018

We built our house 20 years ago at the end of the most beautiful lane. It was called East Valley Lane at the time, but now the addresses are East Valley Road.

Our house, and the three houses above us, are part of Ennisbrook, a gated development accessed from Sheffield Drive. We are part of Ennisbrook, the former estate of famed polo player Elmer Boeseke, because the stables for his polo ponies were located there. We have use of the Ennisbrook clubhouse, tennis courts and pool.

The last four houses on the cul-de-sac are in this part of Ennisbrook, and we have been paying Ennisbrook dues for more than 20 years.

In the Jan. 9 debris flow, our entire lane was devastated. It looks like Syria, honestly. Our house, at the end of the lane, survived, and we will soon be moving back in.

The Ennisbrook Owners Association has done absolutely nothing to remove the massive amounts of mud and debris along our street. Nothing to remediate the massive mud that was deposited in the nature preserve that is next to us. This is property owned by the Ennisbrook Owners Association. It is part of the “common area” owned by the Ennisbrook Owners Association.

I am shocked to my core. Next to our driveway there is an enormous pile of mud and debris covering half the street more than three months after the disaster.

It is in our contract with the Ennisbrook Owners Association that they are responsible for our road and the nature preserve. They have erroneously stated that the “Land Trust (for Santa Barbara County) owns the land” (they do not), and that the “Land Trust told us not to touch the nature preserve” (Land Trust executive director Chet Work has told me face to face that is not true.).

I can only say that if this mud, rocks and debris were in the middle of the Ennisbrook portion that is behind the gates, it would have disappeared already. I am ashamed to be a part of a homeowners association that is so completely irresponsible to its members.

The lovely forest with trails through it next to our property is also covered in mud, cars, debris, mattresses, toxic chemicals, batteries.

Ennisbrook owns it. They falsely say that the Land Trust told them “not to touch it.” Totally false ... from the head of the Land Trust. Thank God for the volunteers in the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade; they have done an amazing job of probably saving many of the beautiful trees in the preserve. Hundreds of people have been working.

Another fact of note ... most owners in Ennisbrook have in their homeowner’s insurance coverage for “assessments by their HOA” up to $100,000. So any assessment would probably be covered by most homeowners’ insurance policies. There are 100 homeowners in Ennisbrook. We are four.

One house was torn down. Another will be. Two will be left on our lane.

It is disgraceful beyond. Just drive down the street ... right next to Glen Oaks Drive ... you will not believe your eyes.



Penelope Bianchi

Montecito

• • •

Jim Langley’s April 22 column titled “Before They Saw the Earth, a Personal Poem and Story” in the Faith section of the Homes & Lifestyle part of Noozhawk should have been carried in the Opinions section as it is clearly an opinion piece.

Mary Frink

Santa Barbara

• • •

