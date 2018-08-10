From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for Week Ending Aug. 10, 2018

Once again, Rob Lewin, director of the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management, obfuscates the failures of his department in the July 6 Holiday Fire — as reported in Noozhawk’s Aug. 7 article, “Emergency Officials Review Alert Procedures Used in Goleta’s Holiday Fire.”

I am signed up for Aware and Prepare. I live a half-mile from where the fire started, and downwind. Ten minutes after the fire started, at about 8:50 p.m., I received a robocall from my local neighborhood emergency network. I went outside and saw the glow from the fire and the smoke. The wind was blowing furiously. My wife and I evacuated immediately.

At that point I had not received any warning from the county. I did not receive a warning from the county on my landline, cell phone or Internet at or around 9:14 p.m., either. I finally received an Aware and Prepare message on my cell phone around 12:35 a.m. July 7, four hours after the fire started! By then, I was long gone from my home.

Checking the various Internet message boards in the days after the fire, I found that many people (more than 100) had the same experience.

Reading between the lines of Mr. Lewin’s remarks, it appears that I didn’t receive a notice at 9:14 p.m. because I was “outside of the footprint of the areas that we were evacuating.” If that’s true, the footprint of the area was way too small! I was only a half-mile away and the wind was blowing 30-40 mph. The fire could have reached my house in just a few minutes!

Fortunately, ours was one of the lucky houses that firefighters were able to protect. I wonder how many of the people whose homes burned didn’t receive a warning from the county?

I hope that the county will do a much better job in the future of warning people who are in the path of a wildfire or could be in the path of a fire. Don’t make the “footprint of the area” too small! Better to err on the side of caution.

Stephen Ferry

Santa Barbara

• • •

I was sad to see a suicidal man’s drama portrayed as a “stunt for attention” in publisher Bill Macfadyen’s Aug. 10 column, “Bill Macfadyen: Want to Stop Traffic with a Freeway Stunt for Attention? Here’s Your Sign.”

Day Yeager

Solvang

• • •

Publisher Bill Macfadyen wrote in his Aug. 3 column:

“For years, locals have been griping about Santa Barbara’s pervasive presence of vagrants, the block after block of empty storefronts downtown, buckling sidewalks, a lack of workforce housing, punitive permitting, traffic congestion and short-term vacation rentals.

“The City Council has heard the complaints and finally took decisive action. To ban plastic straws.

“No, this isn’t an episode of South Park. But it should be.”

And then, he said about Councilman Jason Dominguez’s statement concerning the straw ban:

“Surely I can’t be the only rube reading such an obfuscatory and condescending string of words and concluding, ‘Eh, we heard you right the first time, pal.’”

For those, Bill gets another “Beacon of Reality Award.”

But, what about the voters in Dominguez’s district? Hard to believe they voted him into office because they want someone who will “... regulate every aspect of people’s lives.”

Guess Councilman Dominguez fooled them, huh?

Hib Halverson

Goleta

• • •

Regarding the Aug. 6 article about sports seasons starting before school begins, “Change Is Widespread for 2018-2019 High School Sports Season,” I recently graduated from San Marcos High School, and I played two sports, cross country and tennis.

We started training for cross country at the beginning of summer. This is obviously not the most fun thing to be doing during these hot months, but it’s necessary to get in peak physical condition before the season starts, so we can perform at our best. While we do start training during summer, our first race isn’t till the school year begins.

This marks a significant difference between other sports’ schedules and us. I think it is much better to wait until school starts to start competing — that way new and returning students can be grounded in school culture before they start competing in their sport.

Because of this, I am disappointed to see that so many sports are starting so early. Obviously, there’s good reason for these changes, fitting everything into the tight schedule, but it isn’t absolutely necessary, and I think that this change should not have been implemented. It’s OK to have a slightly higher density of games if they’re all during the school year.

Timmy Hirsch

Santa Barbara

• • •

In your call for mail at the bottom of the July 27 “From Our Inbox” post, the note says “Letters should be BRIEF — as in about 200 words-BRIEF.”

Of the 13 letters published above it, nine were brief, according to that definition. The one from Mike Hadley was more than 250 words, which is more like about 300. But the one from Jack Elliott was almost 600 words and the one from Celeste Barber was more than 700 words. And the one from Melinda Burns and Dawn Hobbs was almost 1,000 words!

I’m not saying these letters were not interesting nor worth reading. But if you’re going to have a policy, or even just a guideline, shouldn’t you exhibit more adherence to it?

Skona Brittain

Goleta

• • •

Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, has announced that he intends to make the Central Coast an energy hub for California. That is contradictory to his and his supporters’ actual record. They rejected the use of liquified natural gas (LNG) tankers offshore and piping natural gas inland was rejected long ago.

Use of nuclear energy at Diablo Canyon has finally been defeated after decades of Gold Coast attacks. Petroleum drilling, transport and processing has been severely curtailed and is headed for eradication also.

Now Carbajal is boasting of wind turbine farms in Lompoc and off the San Luis Obispo County coast. He gives no thought to the environmental damage that will occur. Why is it that these wind farms are all far away from Santa Barbara? Lompoc has its own green energy sources and would not use energy from these new wind turbines. San Luis Obispo County does not need Carbajal’s “help” to supply energy, or his environmental destruction.

If Santa Barbara needs for energy, let that community build wind farms onshore and offshore in Santa Barbara. Better yet, let Santa Barbara stop encouraging population growth on the South Coast. Increasing population means increasing energy needs. Santa Barbara is creating its own energy problem.

Carbajal once described Lompoc as “the armpit of the North County.” If that insult has merit, it has because Carbajal and his supporters have sent several hundred transient-homeless people to our streets and riverbed, and now a wind turbine farm to destroy our chaparral and visually pollute our horizon.

David Grill

Lompoc

• • •

Mail Calls

Noozhawk welcomes and encourages expressions of all views on Santa Barbara County issues. Letters should be BRIEF — as in about 200 words-BRIEF — and each must include a valid mailing address and contact information. Pseudonyms will not be used, and repeat letters will be skipped.

With rare exceptions, this feature is published on Saturdays.

By submitting any content to Noozhawk, you warrant that the material is your original expression, free of plagiarism, and does not violate any copyright, proprietary, contract or personal right of anyone else. Noozhawk reserves, at our sole discretion, the right to choose not to publish a submission.

Click here for Noozhawk’s Terms of Use, and click here for more information about how to submit letters to the editor and other announcements, tips and stories.